MotoGP rookie reveals Marc Marquez advice in Buriram test

Gresini MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer says he was able to talk to Marc Marquez about his adaptation to premier class machinery at the Buriram test.

Aldeguer steps up to MotoGP in 2025 as one of three rookies in the top class, replacing Marquez at the Gresini squad with the eight-time world champion moving to the factory Ducati team.

The multiple Moto2 race winner has spent some time with the Marquez brothers in the off-season at track training sessions in Spain, but was able to talk more with Marc Marquez during the Buriram test.

“Yeah, we talked about all the style, the tyres,” Aldeguer said.

“But at the end we can talk but I have to do it on track.

“He has another work now, I have to continue going with mine and after we can talk on times and the position.”

Ducati's new 2025 MotoGP star?

Aldeguer ended the Buriram test 18th overall, but has put in some impressive performances over the pre-season as he gears up for his MotoGP debut next week on the 2024-spec Ducati.

Speaking on the final day of testing, Aldeguer said: “I think we are more or less ready because we do a lot of laps in Sepang and also here, at the same track as the [first] race.”

He added: “My goal is to be the rookie of the year, for sure.

“[Ai] Ogura is going so fast, also [Somkiat] Chantra.

“But Ogura here does a little bit of difference. I don’t know. I work for me, not for the rest of the riders, and we will see if during the season we are stronger or not.

“But, for now, I’m not focused on this.”

The step up from Moto2 to MotoGP is always a big adjustment for new riders, particularly when it comes to adapting to the Michelin tyres.

Aldeguer says he still has to learn the intricacies of the Michelin rubber but believes he’s moving in the right direction.

“I think I worked very well with the tyres,” he said.

“For sure, here [in Thailand] the tyre is different to Sepang, but only with laps I’m understanding better what happens with the drop, with the front tyres, also how to use with the new tyres.

“I have to continue adapting my style to these tyres. But, I adapt fast.”

Quotes provided by Crash Indonesian Editor Derry Munikartono