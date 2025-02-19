MotoGP rookie reveals Marc Marquez advice in Buriram test

“We can talk but I have to do it on track”

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, Buriram MotoGP test 2025
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, Buriram MotoGP test 2025
© Gold and Goose

Gresini MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer says he was able to talk to Marc Marquez about his adaptation to premier class machinery at the Buriram test.

Aldeguer steps up to MotoGP in 2025 as one of three rookies in the top class, replacing Marquez at the Gresini squad with the eight-time world champion moving to the factory Ducati team.

The multiple Moto2 race winner has spent some time with the Marquez brothers in the off-season at track training sessions in Spain, but was able to talk more with Marc Marquez during the Buriram test.

“Yeah, we talked about all the style, the tyres,” Aldeguer said.

“But at the end we can talk but I have to do it on track.

“He has another work now, I have to continue going with mine and after we can talk on times and the position.”

Ducati's new 2025 MotoGP star?

Aldeguer ended the Buriram test 18th overall, but has put in some impressive performances over the pre-season as he gears up for his MotoGP debut next week on the 2024-spec Ducati.

Speaking on the final day of testing, Aldeguer said: “I think we are more or less ready because we do a lot of laps in Sepang and also here, at the same track as the [first] race.”

He added: “My goal is to be the rookie of the year, for sure.

“[Ai] Ogura is going so fast, also [Somkiat] Chantra.

“But Ogura here does a little bit of difference. I don’t know. I work for me, not for the rest of the riders, and we will see if during the season we are stronger or not.

“But, for now, I’m not focused on this.”

The step up from Moto2 to MotoGP is always a big adjustment for new riders, particularly when it comes to adapting to the Michelin tyres.

Aldeguer says he still has to learn the intricacies of the Michelin rubber but believes he’s moving in the right direction.

“I think I worked very well with the tyres,” he said.

“For sure, here [in Thailand] the tyre is different to Sepang, but only with laps I’m understanding better what happens with the drop, with the front tyres, also how to use with the new tyres.

“I have to continue adapting my style to these tyres. But, I adapt fast.”

Quotes provided by Crash Indonesian Editor Derry Munikartono

MotoGP rookie reveals Marc Marquez advice in Buriram test
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 Results
9m ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto3 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Munoz, 2025 Jerez Moto3 Test
MotoGP News
20m ago
MotoGP rookie reveals Marc Marquez advice in Buriram test
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, Buriram MotoGP test 2025
F1 News
51m ago
Toto Wolff shuts down INEOS-Mercedes split talk after W16 livery surprise
Toto Wolff
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Marc Marquez quizzed on fearsome Buriram long run
Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton shares feeling of driving with Ferrari F1 engine for first time
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari F1 team, Fiorano test 2025

More News

Moto2 Results
2h ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Arenas, 2025 Moto2 test
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari embrace Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc rivalry: “Not scared at all”
Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?
Peter Hickman, FHO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
3h ago
FIRST LOOK: Lewis Hamilton drives Ferrari's SF-25 F1 2025 car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
4h ago
Christian Horner booed by 20,000 fans but F1 75 was worth cheering
Christian Horner could not escape the boos at the O2