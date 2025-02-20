Major Marc Marquez backer becomes official Ducati MotoGP sponsor

Long-time personal Marc Marquez sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0 has announced a deal that will see it become the official beer partner of the factory Ducati MotoGP team.

The subject of eight-time grand prix world champion Marquez’s personal sponsorship has been in the spotlight ever since he penned his factory deal with the Ducati team.

One of the most significant changes has been the ending of Marquez’s personal backing from energy drink giant Red Bull, who has sponsored him throughout his grand prix career.

Marquez will run logos for Ducati’s energy drink sponsor Monster Energy but will not be an official athlete of the brand out of respect for Red Bull.

At Ducati’s launch event last month, the space where Marquez’s Red Bull logos used to be on his helmet were replaced by Estrella Galicia 0,0 stickers.

The brand has now confirmed it has entered into an official partnership with Ducati.

Estrella Galicia becomes Ducati sponsor

“We are very happy to become the official beer of Ducati Corse, an iconic brand in the world of motorcycle racing with which we share a philosophy based on passion, excellence and innovation,” a statement from Jose Villanueva, global director of content and sponsorship at Hijos de Rivera, read.

“It is especially gratifying to do so alongside two outstanding champions: Pecco Bagnaia, an old friend whom we meet again after his time in the lower categories, and Marc Marquez, with whom we we began our journey in this wonderful sport more than a decade ago.

“With all these elements, we are sure that next season will give us great moments to celebrate with Estrella Galicia 0,0.”

Double MotoGP champion Bagnaia was previously sponsored by the brand during his time in the CEV Championship from 2010 to 2012.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 has also had a long-time association as the official beer of the MotoGP World Championship and sponsors a number of riders on the grid.

At the French GP, however, the logos on Marquez’s helmet and across Ducati’s bikes and rider leathers will be blanked out due to advertising restrictions on alcohol brands in the country.

Other notable names to be sponsored by the brand include Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz.

Ducati team sporting director Mauro Grassilli said of the partnership: “I am very happy to welcome Estrella Galicia 0,0 to the Ducati universe and more specifically to the Ducati Lenovo Team.

“It is a brand that has been present in MotoGP for many years, supporting riders and young talents who dream of reaching the premier class.

“We are happy that such a strong sponsor in motorsport has decided to join our project.”