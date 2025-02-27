Jack Miller “more prepared than most” for incredibly hot Thai temperatures

The MotoGP Thai Grand Prix has typically taken place towards the end of the year, but its move to the beginning of the calendar for 2025 has seen it met with particularly high temperatures.

Ambient temperatures are expected to exceed 35 Celsius in Buriram this weekend, which would make the 2025 Thai Grand Prix the hottest MotoGP race since the Andalusian Grand Prix in 2020, when the official temperature was recorded at 36 Celsius in Jerez.

Pramac Racing's new signing, the Australian Jack Miller, was fairly relaxed about the high heat, though.

“I come from Townsville, so it’s been summer and it’s been about that every day, I’m not kidding you,” he said.

“I’ve been doing 3pm, 4pm motos at home and it’s about the same conditions, so I feel more prepared than most for the temperature.”

Miller did add, though, that the MotoGP bike itself will be a significant additional factor in terms of temperature.

“It’s going to be warm, the bike was hot already in testing – I mean not to say that it’s hotter than other bikes, but they’re hot,” he said.

“Especially you notice it coming back to the alloy chassis, you go to put a lap time in and you tuck in really tight and your arms touch the chassis on the inside [you feel how hot it is].

“So, it’s going to be hot, but it’s part of it, it’s part of racing in Asia, it’s part of riding MotoGP bikes.”

Finally, after a positive testing campaign, Miller said that he was able to enter the season with more optimism than he had a few months ago.

“I mean I was excited anyway,” Miller said, “any time I get to go racing is a good time, so I’m excited regardless.

“But, more optimistic, I would say, after the initial shakedown of the bike and understanding it and getting to know it, I feel more optimistic than I would’ve been four months ago, three months ago.

“Testing went well, the whole testing plan went really well, we got through what we needed to get through, obviously we’re still working but it’s given us a solid foundation to start to build from.”