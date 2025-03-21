Injured Jorge Martin reacts to Marc Marquez's MotoGP domination

The move of Jorge Martin to Aprilia for the 2025 MotoGP season meant a move from the championship’s reference package, the Ducati Desmosedici, for the rider who became World Champion aboard the 2024 edition of the Bologna bike last November.

Martin – who was overlooked by Ducati for a factory ride in 2022 when the factory chose Enea Bastianini, then again in 2023 when Bastianini won one race while Martin battled for the title, and in 2024 when Ducati replaced Bastianini with Marc Marquez – was at least able to move on from Ducati knowing he’d achieved his ultimate goal; although he admitted that the dominance with which Marquez has started the season on the factory Ducati has been hardly surprising.

"Marc winning is not something anyone couldn’t have expected," Martin said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Marquez has stormed to the top of the championship.

After two rounds in Thailand and Argentina, he has won all four races.

Martin's title defence already looks an impossible mountain to climb due to his injury absence and Marquez's red-hot form.

Jorge Martin focuses on return with Aprilia

But, instead of feeling bitter at not being given the chance in the Ducati factory team, the Spanish rider is focused on winning with Aprilia Racing, which, as a brand that has never won a MotoGP title, is a clear challenge for Martin.

“You have to adapt and learn,” Martin

“I focused on what I had to do: win the World Championship. I hold no grudges against anyone.

“In the end, I like challenges, and there is no bigger challenge than trying to win again with a bike that has never won the championship. So I’m happy.”

Martin’s task with Aprilia has only been complicated – at least for 2025 – by his injury-hit start to the year, with injuries that will continue to keep him out of action until at least the Qatar Grand Prix in mid-April.

“Compared to the others, I’m at least 5,000km behind,” Martin said, referring to the testing mileage he lost out on in the winter.

“So, I need to return as soon as possible and get familiar with the bike.”

He added: "Everything happens for a reason. This will make us come back stronger than before.”

“With Aprilia, I will come back stronger.”