Fabio Quartararo: “We need something to make a step forward”

Braking remains Yamaha’s only strength, says Fabio Quartararo.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo returns to Jerez for this weekend's Spanish MotoGP fearing they’ve reached the limit of the current Yamaha package. 

The 2021 world champion currently sits eighth in the standings and, although he took a season-best seventh last time in Qatar, it was a frustrating experience.

The Frenchman continues to battle a lack of grip and acceleration, two longstanding weaknesses of the Yamaha M1, which he says are still limiting his ability to fight.

“Not really fun,” Quartararo said of his Qatar GP. “The first laps, we have more or less the same problem as usual - where the grip is low - then it’s coming a little bit better, but it’s already too late.

"Let's see in the next races. But we need to have new items to really have more grip. And we depend a lot on the track.

“We need something to make a step forward,” he admitted. “We work a lot, we have a lot of new items, but we never find really what we want. This is super important - that we find the spot where we have to improve.

"I want to fight with them as soon as possible, but I know it will take time to be with them, but at least to fight a little bit more will be great.”

Upon leaving Qatar, Quartararo cast doubt on any major breakthroughs arriving in time for Jerez.

“Looks like no,” he said when asked if Jerez would bring new upgrades. “Looks like more after Le Mans. We have a test in Italy straight after the race, and let’s see if we can find something.”

However, hope remains for Jerez - should Yamaha’s test team of Cal Crutchlow and Augusto Fernandez have made progress during a private two-day outing at Valencia following Qatar.

Otherwise, the M1 has made a step in qualifying - illustrated by a shock front row in Qatar - and remains strong on the brakes, but Quartararo said he is unable to use that strength to mount overtakes due to traction and power issues.

“The only strong point we have is really the braking point, in the straight braking,” he explained. “But if you are not able to really prepare to overtake, it makes no sense.”

Despite the difficulties, Quartararo, who turned 26 last weekend, remains committed to giving his all at a circuit that’s brought him success in the past.

The Frenchman claimed his first two MotoGP victories at Jerez in 2020 and finished runner-up in 2022.

Last year, Quartararo thought he'd snatched a surprise podium in a chaotic Sprint race - only to be denied by a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

“I celebrated my birthday last Sunday, and I want to thank everyone for their birthday wishes,” he said.

“I feel ready to go back to work now. I really like Jerez. We also have a one-day test here after this GP.

“Let's see what we can do during this race weekend and the test. We will, for sure, give it our 100% again.”

Yamaha starts the opening European round of the season tied with KTM for last in the constructors’ standings, after the Austrian manufacturer lost a Qatar podium due to a tyre penalty for Maverick Vinales.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

