Ex-MotoGP rider offers eye-opening advice to Marc Marquez after Jerez crash

Former MotoGP and World Superbike ace Carlos Checa believes Marc Marquez should “take time to analyse” his Spanish Grand Prix crash as he needs to “identify the limit”.

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez came into the grand prix at Jerez as the favourite to fight for victory, having scored his fifth successive sprint win on the Saturday.

But on lap three of 25, Marquez fell going through Turn 8. He rejoined and finished 12th, but it’s the second time in five races that he has crashed in a grand prix.

Initially, Marquez said he didn’t understand why he crashed, but later said that he was “too fast” going into the corner.

Speaking on Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Checa said Marquez rejoining the race to score points on a broken bike was “the kind of attitude worthy of a great champion”.

But he also stressed that he needs to take the time to properly understand the crash and try to pinpoint the true limit of his Ducati to avoid it happening again.

“They’ll definitely want to analyse the situation because I don’t think anyone likes it,” Checa said.

“But I appreciate the fact that Marquez never gives up. Falling at over 150km/h, stopping within a hundred metres, pulling up the damaged bike and fight for four points is exemplary.

“That kind of attitude is worthy of a great champion.

“He can count on a great team, besides possessing excellent analytical and comprehension skills.

“So, like I said, his next challenge will have to be to identify the limit that he previously recognised, which allowed him to save himself, and that now catches him by surprise.

“I personally didn’t see him pulling or trying to make a difference to create an advantage for himself. Yet, suddenly, he fell.

“He was probably amazed by it himself. That’s why I think he should take the time to understand what happened and how not to go overboard, in order to prevent other falls.”

Marquez led the MotoGP championship going into the Spanish GP but left it trailing Alex Marquez - who won the race - by a point.

It is the second time this season that he has fallen out of the championship lead, having done so after crashing at COTA.

However, he rebounded in Qatar to score a double victory and go back to the top of the standings.