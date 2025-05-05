Ex-MotoGP rider offers eye-opening advice to Marc Marquez after Jerez crash

Marc Marquez crashed out of third at the Spanish GP

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Former MotoGP and World Superbike ace Carlos Checa believes Marc Marquez should “take time to analyse” his Spanish Grand Prix crash as he needs to “identify the limit”.

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez came into the grand prix at Jerez as the favourite to fight for victory, having scored his fifth successive sprint win on the Saturday.

But on lap three of 25, Marquez fell going through Turn 8. He rejoined and finished 12th, but it’s the second time in five races that he has crashed in a grand prix.

Initially, Marquez said he didn’t understand why he crashed, but later said that he was “too fast” going into the corner.

Speaking on Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Checa said Marquez rejoining the race to score points on a broken bike was “the kind of attitude worthy of a great champion”.

But he also stressed that he needs to take the time to properly understand the crash and try to pinpoint the true limit of his Ducati to avoid it happening again.

“They’ll definitely want to analyse the situation because I don’t think anyone likes it,” Checa said.

“But I appreciate the fact that Marquez never gives up. Falling at over 150km/h, stopping within a hundred metres, pulling up the damaged bike and fight for four points is exemplary.

“That kind of attitude is worthy of a great champion.

“He can count on a great team, besides possessing excellent analytical and comprehension skills.

“So, like I said, his next challenge will have to be to identify the limit that he previously recognised, which allowed him to save himself, and that now catches him by surprise.

“I personally didn’t see him pulling or trying to make a difference to create an advantage for himself. Yet, suddenly, he fell.

“He was probably amazed by it himself. That’s why I think he should take the time to understand what happened and how not to go overboard, in order to prevent other falls.”

Read more: The harsh lessons learned by Ducati's MotoGP superteam at Jerez

Marquez led the MotoGP championship going into the Spanish GP but left it trailing Alex Marquez - who won the race - by a point.

It is the second time this season that he has fallen out of the championship lead, having done so after crashing at COTA.

However, he rebounded in Qatar to score a double victory and go back to the top of the standings.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
3m ago
Peter Hickman: “Got to race Davey Todd whether he’s in the same team or not!”
Todd, Hickman
F1 News
40m ago
F1 and Le Mans winner Jochen Mass dies aged 78
Jochen Mass
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-MotoGP rider offers eye-opening advice to Marc Marquez after Jerez crash
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
“Ducati secrets” theory is a blessing for Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martin
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
6h ago
Lando Norris points finger at Max Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’
Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
7h ago
Red Bull fail with George Russell protest at Miami GP
George Russell beat Max Verstappen to third in Miami
F1 News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton told Fred Vasseur to ‘calm down’ after radio jabs
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
9h ago
Charles Leclerc has “no bad feelings” towards Lewis Hamilton after team orders saga
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
9h ago
Lando Norris on latest Max Verstappen clash: “It’s crash or don’t pass”
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1 News
10h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Miami Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri