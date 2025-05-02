“No way” verdict on Pedro Acosta’s next move amid “talk around the paddock”

One of Pedro Acosta’s top options, if he leaves KTM, have been dismissed as a realistic destination.

The saga surrounding Acosta is at the epicentre of the MotoGP rider market this year.

He is contracted to KTM until the end of next year, providing a major complication if he seeks an exit.

But Acosta, and his manager Albert Valera, have continually been linked with leaving his current manufacturer who have seen their competitiveness wane this year.

VR46 are an obvious option. Valentino Rossi sees Acosta as the man who could deny Marc Marquez another MotoGP title in 2026, which would either tie or beat Rossi’s own tally.

Rossi’s team also have access to one factory-spec Ducati, currently in the hands of Fabio di Giannantonio, which they could tempt Acosta with.

But they have been shot down as a realistic alternative for Acosta in 2026.

“Lots of talk swirling around. Nobody knows,” TNT Sports’ Gavin Emmett said.

“But the general talk around the paddock is that they are looking for a way out.

“The problem is that the release clause in his KTM contract is very, very high.

“People say VR46? There is no way on this Earth that VR46 will pay €6m, or whatever the talk is, to get someone out of a contract.

“That’s before you pay them.

“I could see a factory Honda going for it.”

Michael Laverty added: “He’s got a good man on the case, Albert Valera.

“He will be working hard, trying to negotiate something.

“Honda have the resources and the cheque book could get opened.”

Honda will also reportedly make a big-money offer for Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The once-mighty Japanese manufacturer dreams of a formidable rider line-up, twinning Razgatlioglu with Acosta.

For now, they have Joan Mir and Luca Marini on their factory bikes.

Johann Zarco, the LCR rider, has often impressed on a Honda.

Suddenly, after years of being below par, the performances of the Hondas this season has made them an attractive destination for 2026 and beyond.

