Franco Morbidelli has been given the all-clear to return to MotoGP action in this weekend’s French MotoGP, following a Thursday medical check.

Morbidelli suffered his second heavy fall of the Jerez weekend during the Grand Prix, and was stretchered away before being diagnosed with a neck contusion and missing the official post-race test.

However, MotoGP medical officials at Le Mans confirmed Morbidelli’s fitness ahead of Friday’s FP1 session, with the VR46 team announcing: “After today’s morning medical check Franco Morbidelli has been declared fit for the French MotoGP.”

The Jerez crash ended a perfect run of points finishes for Morbidelli, who has claimed two grand prix podiums and holds fourth in the world championship on the GP24.

Despite Morbidelli and Acosta being passed fit, and Miguel Oliveira returning to action after missing three rounds with a shoulder injury, the Le Mans line-up will still be without reigning world champion Jorge Martin and LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra.

However, Takaaki Nakagami will maintain a four-strong Honda entry with his first wild-card appearance.