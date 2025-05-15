Miguel Oliveira: “It was a nightmare to manage”

Late Le Mans crash denies Miguel Oliveira of seventh place on MotoGP comeback.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira was on course to complete his Le Mans MotoGP comeback with his best yet Pramac Yamaha result - until falling victim to the same corner that claimed factory star Fabio Quartararo and team-mate Jack Miller.

Like Miller, Oliveira picked the correct strategy of starting on wet tyres and, amid the chaos of bike swaps, penalties and crashes, found himself as high as second, behind eventual winner Johann Zarco.

Then hunted down by the Marquez brothers, Oliveira - still not at full fitness after missing three rounds with a shoulder injury - was also later passed by Pedro Acosta, Maverick Vinales, and Fermin Aldeguer.

Seventh would still have eclipsed Oliveira’s only previous finish of 14th this season, but his race ended with a crash at the final corner, 8 laps from the chequered flag.

“It was a shame not being able to finish the race, because it would have been great to get some points and in such a crazy race it would have been a plus,” said Oliveira.

“It was a lottery, but we knew that some rain was going to come, it was just a matter of time and see how much rain was going to fall. And it paid off.

“In the rain everything was better physically, not as hard and demanding, but as soon as it started to rain more I had absolutely no rear grip.

“It was really hard to stay on the bike, all of a sudden the bike would snap, making things very difficult.

“It was a nightmare to manage that. When I crashed, I was slow, and nonetheless I could not avoid it. It was a shame.”

Alex Rins - who also started on wets but made an early pit stop for his dry bike, then switched again when rain returned - was the only Yamaha to reach the finish, in 12th place.

"It's hard to comment on a race where we walk away with nothing despite doing everything right [strategically],” admitted Pramac team director Gino Borsoi.

“With a forecast that guaranteed rain but a sky that held back until the last moment, making the right calls was incredibly difficult.

“Even though his race ended the same way [as Miller], I want to say well done to Miguel, who was running a fantastic race despite a tough weekend physically.

“He even climbed to second at one point. That says it all.”
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari move “as challenging as it could ever be on all fronts”
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
24m ago
BMW and Ducati affected again by latest WorldSBK fuel flow change
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
39m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready for all action” at Czech WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
47m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: All of Michael Dunlop’s wins
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
51m ago
Max Verstappen used fake name to shatter Nurburgring lap record in Ferrari
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
53m ago
George Russell questions FIA’s swearing U-turn: “It’s all a bit suspect”
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Oliver Bearman slams Alpine’s “incredibly harsh” decision to drop Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan, Alpine
MotoGP News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira: “It was a nightmare to manage”
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Who could replace Jorge Martin at Aprilia for MotoGP 2026 if he leaves?
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea expecting “easier weekend” at Most as WorldSBK recovery continues
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.