Fracture for Massimo Rivola: "To understand an injured rider, you have to get injured!"

Aprilia MotoGP boss Massimo Rivola suffers finger fracture at Misano.

Massimo Rivola
Massimo Rivola

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, who has spent much of 2025 dealing with MotoGP champion Jorge Martin's injuries, suffered a fracture of his own after crashing during Aprilia's All Stars event at Misano.

Rivola highsided at Turn 3 while participating in the Moto Guzzi race. After being examined at the medical centre, a fracture to the finger on his right hand was confirmed.

He joked to Sky Italia afterwards: "To understand an injured rider, you have to... get injured!"

Fortunately for Aprilia, Martin's return to two wheels at the same event passed without incident.

However, Martin remains locked in a contractual stalemate with Aprilia regarding a performance-related exit clause he wants extended due to his injury absence.

Aprilia meanwhile, insist: “The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026).”

Previously, Martin declared: "I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season," but added he was open to negotiation:

"I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of Grands Prix after my return to competition. 

"The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026."

Could the warm reception Martin received at Misano - his first public appearance since his latest Qatar injuries - help find a compromise?

"Surely being with all these fans, feeling their warmth, moves the discussion to a different level. I'm always optimistic," Rivola told GPone.com.

Martin made no further comment on his Aprilia future but confirmed he intends to participate in a MotoGP test before the summer break.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
2m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop takes 30th career win in Supersport battle
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 Isle of Man TT
RR Results
11m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Monday June 2)
Davey Todd
MotoGP Feature
17m ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Chapeau to Zarco” but “we need to find a solution”
Johann Zarco, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
29m ago
Ferrari silent about issues Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton nursed
Hamilton and Leclerc both suffered issues with their cars
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez doing what “Pecco Bagnaia got criticism for” ahead of Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez wins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

More News

RR News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?
Peter Hickman, FHO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
1h ago
Dan Ticktum responds to George Russell’s "maybe one British driver" jibe
George Russell
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: First Sidecar 121mph lap set as Crowes dominate for win
Ryan/Callum Crowe, Isle of Man TT 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen apology for red-mist clash
Christian Horner, Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Explained: Nico Hulkenberg’s under-the-radar drive to fifth in F1 Spanish GP
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber