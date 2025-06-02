Fracture for Massimo Rivola: "To understand an injured rider, you have to get injured!"

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, who has spent much of 2025 dealing with MotoGP champion Jorge Martin's injuries, suffered a fracture of his own after crashing during Aprilia's All Stars event at Misano.

Rivola highsided at Turn 3 while participating in the Moto Guzzi race. After being examined at the medical centre, a fracture to the finger on his right hand was confirmed.

He joked to Sky Italia afterwards: "To understand an injured rider, you have to... get injured!"

Fortunately for Aprilia, Martin's return to two wheels at the same event passed without incident.

However, Martin remains locked in a contractual stalemate with Aprilia regarding a performance-related exit clause he wants extended due to his injury absence.

Aprilia meanwhile, insist: “The contract between Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martín is valid and in effect, and as such, it must be respected by both parties until its expiration (end of 2026).”

Previously, Martin declared: "I have decided to exercise my right to release myself for the 2026 season," but added he was open to negotiation:

"I have always been open to dialogue with Aprilia to extend this period to a certain number of Grands Prix after my return to competition.

"The aim is that both parties can give each other a second chance and feel comfortable before making a decision for 2026."

Could the warm reception Martin received at Misano - his first public appearance since his latest Qatar injuries - help find a compromise?

"Surely being with all these fans, feeling their warmth, moves the discussion to a different level. I'm always optimistic," Rivola told GPone.com.

Martin made no further comment on his Aprilia future but confirmed he intends to participate in a MotoGP test before the summer break.