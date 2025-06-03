Jake Dixon “a candidate” for coveted MotoGP seat in 2026

Jake Dixon is on the shortlist for a MotoGP team in 2026, according to Italian media.

The Moto2 rider has long flirted with the premier class without ever getting the right opportunity to make the jump.

But the uncertain rider market in MotoGP, caused by Jorge Martin, has created movement.

And Aprilia have placed Dixon as “a candidate” should they have a vacant seat next year, Motosprint report.

However, the path for Dixon onto the factory Aprilia is complicated and depends largely on others.

Jake Dixon has a shot at MotoGP in 2026?

Firstly, Martin and Aprilia must solve their stand-off.

The MotoGP champion was back wearing the team’s colours and riding their bike at a promotional day at Misano at the weekend.

There is the possibility of reconciliation, as Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has hoped for, with Martin.

He hinted at a second chance, when he returns from injury, by racing several rounds to learn about the future competitiveness of the project.

But Martin plans to involve a contractual clause to leave for another team in 2026. Honda are strongly linked with his signature.

Aprilia also have Enea Bastianini reportedly in their sights as a replacement for Martin.

Bastianini (and Martin) lost out in the battle for a factory Ducati to Marc Marquez this year, so he went to Tech3 KTM.

But the Italian rider has never got to grips with his new machine and an opportunity to again be a factory rider, for an Italy-based brand, is logical.

But Moto2 rider Dixon is also mentioned as a possibility, with his passport reportedly “useful”. There is no permanent British rider in MotoGP, and hasn’t been since Cal Crutchlow stepped away from regularly racing in 2020.

Now with Elf Marc VDS Racing, this is Dixon’s fourth season in Moto2. He is currently third in the standings.