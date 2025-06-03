Marc Marquez confesses in Ducati meeting that his feedback wasn’t good enough

Fascinating footage proves that Marc Marquez took his share of the blame for a frustrating British MotoGP weekend.

The factory Ducati rider qualified fourth, finished the sprint race in second, and the grand prix in third at Silverstone.

But the round was blighted by issues with his feeling on the GP25, the first time that the problems often felt by teammate Pecco Bagnaia had crept into his half of the garage too.

Marc Marquez's Ducati meeting is filmed

Marquez was told in a post-sprint meeting with Ducati colleagues: “To find grip maybe you tended to open the throttle too early in some corners. That screwed you over a bit.”

But the ‘Inside Ducati’ video shows that Marquez made a humble confession.

“This weekend I wasn’t very precise in my comments,” he said.

His Ducati engineers and mechanics attempted to placate him but Marquez insisted.

“No, it’s like this,” he said. “I don’t know… I said to him… one of those weekends where you don’t have the feeling with the bike.

“And the comments weren’t very precise.

“That’s why we also went back over things a lot but it can happen on some weekends.”

Marquez was told: “Testing stuff during race weekends is always difficult.”

Marc Marquez

The next day, Marquez initially crashed in the opening stages of the Silverstone grand prix only for a restart to afford him a second chance.

"I was going too hard," he admitted inside his garage before starting the race again.

The footage released by Ducati also showed the difficulties of Bagnaia.

He was sixth in the sprint and crashed out of the grand prix but more importantly laid bare his serious problems with front end feel on the GP25.

“In braking, in entry I continue to remain very much at the mercy of the front,” he was seen explaining to his crew chief.

Cristian Gabarrini replied: “What do you mean?”

Bagnaia said: “I brake, I enter, I am not confident.”

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna said after the British MotoGP that everybody within the manufacturer must play their part in helping Bagnaia back into form.