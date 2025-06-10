Fabio Quartararo tells Yamaha: “We aren’t using Andrea Dovizioso enough”

Fabio Quartararo says he feels Yamaha is not taking advantage of former MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso enough.

Dovizioso began testing with Yamaha in 2024, and took on a more official role for this season.

The Italian made his first appearance at a grand prix in factory Yamaha colours at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier in the season, and was present last weekend at the Aragon MotoGP, too.

But Fabio Quartararo believes that more could be gained from Andrea Dovizioso.

“The way he [Dovizioso] explains things, he gives information to engineers, he knows exactly what is happening on the bike,” the Monster Energy Yamaha racer said after the post-race test in Aragon..

“This is super important for engineers.

“I feel [chatter] a lot but, in the data, you don’t see it. Andrea [Dovizioso] knows it.

“The engineers know but they only see the data. Communication between riders and engineers is important.

“When the races are in Europe, if he can come, it is a help. We aren’t using him enough.

“The team must give him the possibility to go more deeply into the technical side.”

Fabio Quartararo explains Aragon MotoGP test

The French rider added detail of what he’d tested. His itinerary for the one-day test included a new engine that test rider Augusto Fernandez had run in the race weekend, as well as new electronics strategies and an update to the fairing.

“The engine feels better, the electronics is the same,” Quartarararo said.

“We will start at Mugello with the same setup as Silverstone, Jerez and Le Mans.

“I would like to make the steps bigger. This is something we still have to learn.

“The mentality changed a long time ago, but we still have a long way to go to work properly.

“The engineers and myself must work together. But we are making good steps.”

Grip remains Quartararo’s biggest concern, the French rider feeling that even with four days of on-track running he and Yamaha was unable to find progress.

“From Friday to [Monday], we still didn’t manage to get what I asked from the electronics,” he said.

“It’s not possible to spend Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and still not get something which is really clear. We are still looking for this.”

In addition to the electronics side, Quartararo said there is margin with the YZR-M1 in terms of mechanical grip.

“Mechanical grip is where we can make a good step,” he said, “but we haven’t found it. This is the thing we have never found.

“I think we don’t really know how much we can gain by the electronics.

“There is a lot to gain but nobody knows. We don’t know how much we could gain.”

Finally, Yamaha will take part in a private test in Barcelona this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Only the aforementioned Fernandez and the Pramac Yamaha riders, Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller, will ride, though.

“I won’t do the test in Barcelona,” Quartararo said.

“It makes no sense to try a lot of tracks.

“Miguel [Oliveira] and Jack [Miller] will go. They just want to try the things that we tried in Misano to feel the difference.

“It’s also for the tyres. We do a lot of tests and don’t have a lot of tyres to waste.”