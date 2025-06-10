Fabio Quartararo tells Yamaha: “We aren’t using Andrea Dovizioso enough”

Andrea Dovizioso should “go more deeply into the technical side” in his role with Yamaha, according to Fabio Quartararo.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Quartararo says he feels Yamaha is not taking advantage of former MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso enough.

Dovizioso began testing with Yamaha in 2024, and took on a more official role for this season.

The Italian made his first appearance at a grand prix in factory Yamaha colours at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier in the season, and was present last weekend at the Aragon MotoGP, too.

But Fabio Quartararo believes that more could be gained from Andrea Dovizioso.

“The way he [Dovizioso] explains things, he gives information to engineers, he knows exactly what is happening on the bike,” the Monster Energy Yamaha racer said after the post-race test in Aragon..

“This is super important for engineers.

“I feel [chatter] a lot but, in the data, you don’t see it. Andrea [Dovizioso] knows it.

“The engineers know but they only see the data. Communication between riders and engineers is important.

“When the races are in Europe, if he can come, it is a help. We aren’t using him enough.

“The team must give him the possibility to go more deeply into the technical side.”

Fabio Quartararo explains Aragon MotoGP test

The French rider added detail of what he’d tested. His itinerary for the one-day test included a new engine that test rider Augusto Fernandez had run in the race weekend, as well as new electronics strategies and an update to the fairing.

“The engine feels better, the electronics is the same,” Quartarararo said.

“We will start at Mugello with the same setup as Silverstone, Jerez and Le Mans.

“I would like to make the steps bigger. This is something we still have to learn.

“The mentality changed a long time ago, but we still have a long way to go to work properly.

“The engineers and myself must work together. But we are making good steps.”

Grip remains Quartararo’s biggest concern, the French rider feeling that even with four days of on-track running he and Yamaha was unable to find progress.

“From Friday to [Monday], we still didn’t manage to get what I asked from the electronics,” he said.

“It’s not possible to spend Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and still not get something which is really clear. We are still looking for this.”

In addition to the electronics side, Quartararo said there is margin with the YZR-M1 in terms of mechanical grip.

“Mechanical grip is where we can make a good step,” he said, “but we haven’t found it. This is the thing we have never found.

“I think we don’t really know how much we can gain by the electronics.

“There is a lot to gain but nobody knows. We don’t know how much we could gain.”

Finally, Yamaha will take part in a private test in Barcelona this week on Wednesday and Thursday. Only the aforementioned Fernandez and the Pramac Yamaha riders, Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller, will ride, though.

“I won’t do the test in Barcelona,” Quartararo said.

“It makes no sense to try a lot of tracks.

“Miguel [Oliveira] and Jack [Miller] will go. They just want to try the things that we tried in Misano to feel the difference.

“It’s also for the tyres. We do a lot of tests and don’t have a lot of tyres to waste.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
55m ago
FIA grants Red Bull junior exemption to race in F1 before 18th birthday
Arvid Lindblad
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz spots “something hardly talked about” that blights Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
Max Verstappen
Le Mans News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
24 Hours of Le Mans

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez gives verdict on new Ducati MotoGP aero at Aragon test
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s confirms brake change "much easier for me” after "positive" test
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales explains new KTM aero, mass damper, at Aragon MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Imola reacts with ‘bitterness’ to F1 2026 calendar axe
Start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss casts brutal Lewis Hamilton at ‘end of his career’ verdict
Lewis Hamilton