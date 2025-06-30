Hurt Marc Marquez admits “I was destroyed, I said 'I cannot ride'"

Ducati rider suffered two big crashes in practice

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez admits he was “destroyed” physically prior to winning Sunday’s MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix from the aftereffects of two big crashes on Friday at Assen.

The factory Ducati rider endured a bruising Friday at the Dutch Grand Prix, after injuring the left side of his body in a fast crash early in FP1.

He had a second fast fall in Practice that afternoon. Though suffering no major injuries, Marc Marquez said on Saturday that the crashes did condition his approach to the rest of the weekend.

Despite qualifying fourth, Marquez went on to win both the sprint and the grand prix to extend his championship lead to 68 points after chief title rival Alex Marquez broke his left hand in a crash.

Marc Marquez says he was able to ride around the pain in the races because of adrenaline, but admits he was “destroyed” on Sunday morning prior to the grand prix.

“Adrenaline is the best painkiller that exists,” he told TNT Sport.

“This is always my medicine. [On Sunday] in the morning, I was destroyed.

“In the warm-up, I was destroyed and I said ‘I cannot ride’.

“But then in the race, with adrenaline, it’s the best painkiller.

“Of course now, I will take a rest for two or three days to recover the ribs, the finger, the arm and all of the body because these big crashes are not the same at 20 years old then at 32!

“I cannot imagine with more years!”

Marquez “winning in the difficult moments”

Marquez has scored three successive 37-point weekends, with the last two at Assen and Mugello coming at tracks he has not typically favoured over the years.

Noting that he is winning “in the difficult moments” and making mistakes “in easy moments”, he concedes that at Assen he was not the fastest rider on track.

“I don’t know, it looks like this year we are winning in the difficult moments, in the difficult circuits and we are doing the mistakes in easy moments, like in Austin or Jerez that was a favourite track for me,” he said, referencing his crashes in those races.

“But apart from that, I’m super happy one more time to take the 37 points.

“I’m honest and I believe that today I was not the fastest out there, but I managed the race as I wanted, I managed the race as yesterday - trying to defend my position.

“I’m super, super happy - not 100% because Alex broke one finger and I wish to him a good recover, first of all because he’s my main opponent on the championship and I want to have all opponents on track. And secondly because he’s my brother.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Aprilia issues positive recovery update for Jorge Martin, but German MotoGP return off
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
17m ago
Fresh talent set for F1 outing as two teams strike an interesting deal
Paul Aron
F1 News
34m ago
Revealed: The real-life F1 crash which was inspiration in Brad Pitt movie
Martin Donnelly
F1 News
50m ago
Ferrari address Lewis Hamilton’s “I don’t want to stop” plea
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie fetches staggering nine-figure sum at the box office
Brad Pitt

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc left 'frustrated' as recurring Ferrari limitation hampers Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule revealed
Start of the Australian Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone did something for the very first time at F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
2h ago
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
Spanish GP start
F1 Feature
2h ago
F1 penalty points: Relief as Max Verstappen race ban threat is diminished
Max Verstappen