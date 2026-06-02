‘Something I couldn’t control’ - Jorge Martin details Red Bull MotoGP split

Jorge Martin has opened up on ending his relationship with Red Bull, following Aprilia welcoming Monster Energy as MotoGP title sponsor, noting “it’s something I haven’t been able to control”.

Aprilia confirmed during the Italian Grand Prix that it had agreed a new sponsorship deal with Monster Energy that would see the brand become its title partner from 2027.

For the rest of the season, Monster’s green claw logo will feature prominently on the factory RS-GPs raced by Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

It marks a major development for Aprilia, having previously raced without a title sponsor since it became a standalone factory entrant in 2022.

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But the step has had consequences for Jorge Martin, who will be leaving Aprilia at the end of the season to join Yamaha.

Martin ends 15-year Red Bull association

Martin has been a Red Bull athlete for his entire grand prix career, with that backing displayed proudly on his crash helmet up to the Italian Grand Prix.

His is a similar situation to Marc Marquez’s at the factory Ducati team, who had to end his association with Red Bull when he joined the team in 2025.

“Any financial improvement that can add value to the team ultimately translates into upgrades and developments,” Martin is reported by Motorsport as saying at Mugello.

“For my part, I’ve been with Red Bull for 15 years and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to jump into Rookies Cup.

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“But it’s something I haven’t been able to control.”

He added: “It’s over for now. I don’t know if we can get back together someday, but as of today we’re not together anymore.”

Jorge Martin, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Monster is currently Yamaha’s factory team title sponsor, though it remains to be seen if that will change given the energy drink brand’s new deal with Aprilia.

In lieu of Red Bull branding on his crash helmet, Martin will use the space to promote a new restaurant he is opening in Madrid this year, called Kumo.

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Martin ended the Italian Grand Prix in second behind Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, whose championship lead has extended to 17 points over the Spaniard.

Aprilia also now leads the manufacturers’ championship by 30 points over Ducati.