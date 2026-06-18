“It’s impossible” - Pecco Bagnaia’s thwarted idea for Pirelli MotoGP test

Pecco Bagnaia accepts Ducati's decision to leave him out of the 850cc test, but believes the format is flawed.

Pecco Bagnaia, Celestino Vietti, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, Celestino Vietti, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Pecco Bagnaia says he understands Ducati's decision not to select him for Monday's debut 850cc/Pirelli test for race riders at Brno.

However, the future Aprilia rider believes those changing manufacturers should have been given the opportunity to ride their current bikes on Pirelli tyres.

With only a limited number of 850cc prototypes available, manufacturers are largely selecting riders who will remain with them next year.

As a result, most of the current grid, including Bagnaia, will miss out and might not sample Pirelli tyres until the post-season test in December.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I’ll be at home. Not because I want to be, but it is what it is,” Bagnaia said of his Monday plans.

“I understand the idea to not try the 850 because it’s normal [as I’m leaving]. I think it’s correct.

“But arriving at the 1st of December, without even testing the Pirellis, then riding the bikes for one day at Valencia in December: You will start at 11 and finish at 3pm. So not much time.

“It’s a bit strange because you won’t understand the tyres, you won’t have anything to ask Pirelli.

“So I think it’s not the best idea.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Bagnaia's idea

Bagnaia's preferred solution would have been to allow riders changing teams to test Pirelli tyres using their current machinery.

“It was better to maybe let me ride with the current [1000cc bike] with Pirellis. But it’s impossible.”

The Italian's comments follow similar concerns from fellow departing Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio, who described the limited Brno test participation as unfair.

Bagnaia stopped short of suggesting those absent from the test will face a major disadvantage.

“I don’t know how many race riders will even test on Monday, maybe only four or five,” he said.

Among the few confirmed to ride is Bagnaia's close friend and future Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Will he be calling Bezzecchi on Monday night?

“A lot! I’ll ask everything!” Bagnaia smiled.

Honda has taken a different approach by selecting factory riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini for the test, despite both leaving HRC at the end of the season.

KTM is yet to confirm its line-up but on Thursday Bagnaia's expected Ducati replacement, Pedro Acosta, played down reports that he will be allowed to test the 850cc RC16.

The next 850cc/Pirelli test open to race riders will be held at the Red Bull Ring in September.

“It’s impossible” - Pecco Bagnaia’s thwarted idea for Pirelli MotoGP test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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