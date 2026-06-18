Why one Ducati rider thinks upcoming MotoGP Pirelli test is “not fair”

MotoGP heads to one of its most revered and historic venues this weekend, the Autodrom Brno, for the Czech Grand Prix, but the post-race test scheduled for Monday is already stirring controversy before the race weekend has even begun.

The Monday test at Brno will be the first official test for the 850cc MotoGP bikes that will be raced from 2027, and it will be the first chance for many of the current MotoGP riders to sample the Pirelli tyres that are being developed in view of their entry to the class next year as well.

However, not all riders are taking part in the test. Fabio Quartararo, for example, will not ride for Yamaha, and, for Ducati, there will be no Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

In both of these cases, as well as others, the riders are expected to be joining new manufacturers in 2027, and therefore it makes sense that their current employers do not want them to ride their 2027 prototypes because they don’t want the departing riders to pass on information about their motorcycle to another brand.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

For the riders who are not taking part, though, there is a clear downside to not taking part in the test, as they will be later than those who are riding in it to trying the Pirelli tyres, and therefore they will be later in starting their adaptation process.

“I think for the riders itself it would not be a big advantage, let's say, because I've been experienced losing a few days of testing and maybe you can go faster anyway,” Di Giannantonio explained on Thursday ahead of the Czech MotoGP.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“The thing that I think is not really fair somehow is that some riders can give comments to Pirelli already, and maybe these riders are a completely different kind of riding style than you.

“So Pirelli cannot hear all the comments from all the riders.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Di Giannantonio added that the development direction for the manufacturers, too, could be influenced by the riders who are testing on Monday, leaving the riders who won’t test at a disadvantage, potentially.

“Also maybe these riders can also give already a few comments for the new bike that maybe some others cannot do,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said. “Maybe some manufacturers cannot already work for the new riders at the moment.

“I'm wearing Ducati, so for me if Marc [Marquez] and Aldeguer ride the bike, for me that I'm Ducati now, is perfect.

“Then for the future all the other riders doesn't know.

“I think it's not fair for every manufacturer, every rider, and also for Pirelli too.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT