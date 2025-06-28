2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 20m 2.150s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.351s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.247s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.269s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.686s 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +4.074s 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +9.064s 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +9.159s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.069s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.143s 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +11.327s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +12.147s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +15.290s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.899s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.990s 16 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +16.707s 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +17.554s 18 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +27.287s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +32.441s Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez surges from fourth on the grid to win the 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint at an overcast Assen.

The title leader overtook Fabio Quartararo at the end of lap 1, then held off younger brother Alex to the chequered flag.

Marco Bezzecchi took his first MotoGP Sprint podium for Aprilia in third.

Assen Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Starting from his fourth pole position of the season, Quartararo held the holeshot.

However, Marc Marquez rocketed around the outside of the riders ahead and almost took the lead, until Quartararo closed the door - the Frenchman’s left boot making contact with Marquez’s shoulder.



But Quartararo could do nothing when Marquez lunged under his Yamaha at the final chicane, with Alex Marquez demoting Quartararo to third at the following corner.

Bezzecchi completed a torrid lap for Quartararo by snatching third from the former world champion before positions began to stabilise at the front.

As the midway stage approached, a sore Marc Marquez began drifting wide, but soon regrouped and - aided by repeatedly delivering the fastest Sector 2 of the race - kept Alex at bay for lap after lap.

Quartararo’s podium hopes ended with a fast crash behind Bezzecchi with 4 laps remaining.

After the high of fighting Quartararo for pole, Bagnaia’s Sprint slump continued as he lost fifth to the fellow GP25 of Fabio di Giannantonio on lap 7 of 13.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer and KTM’s Pedro Acosta each received a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits, while in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Acosta failed to serve the long lap and was thus given a 3-second post-race penalty, dropping him to ninth.

Joan Mir crashed out in the opening turns, with Raul Fernandez spearing off track after contact with Franco Morbidelli and retiring soon after.

The cool conditions and spate of Friday crashes on the medium front prompted all riders to run soft tyres front and rear for the Sprint.

Temperatures are due to rise for Sunday’s 26-lap grand prix.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.