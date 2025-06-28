2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)20m 2.150s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.351s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.247s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.269s
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.686s
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+4.074s
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+9.064s
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+9.159s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.069s
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.143s
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+11.327s
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.147s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+15.290s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.899s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.990s
16Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+16.707s
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+17.554s
18Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+27.287s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+32.441s
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez surges from fourth on the grid to win the 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint at an overcast Assen.

The title leader overtook Fabio Quartararo at the end of lap 1, then held off younger brother Alex to the chequered flag.

Marco Bezzecchi took his first MotoGP Sprint podium for Aprilia in third.

Assen Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Starting from his fourth pole position of the season, Quartararo held the holeshot.

However, Marc Marquez rocketed around the outside of the riders ahead and almost took the lead, until Quartararo closed the door - the Frenchman’s left boot making contact with Marquez’s shoulder.

But Quartararo could do nothing when Marquez lunged under his Yamaha at the final chicane, with Alex Marquez demoting Quartararo to third at the following corner.

Bezzecchi completed a torrid lap for Quartararo by snatching third from the former world champion before positions began to stabilise at the front.

As the midway stage approached, a sore Marc Marquez began drifting wide, but soon regrouped and - aided by repeatedly delivering the fastest Sector 2 of the race - kept Alex at bay for lap after lap.

Quartararo’s podium hopes ended with a fast crash behind Bezzecchi with 4 laps remaining.

After the high of fighting Quartararo for pole, Bagnaia’s Sprint slump continued as he lost fifth to the fellow GP25 of Fabio di Giannantonio on lap 7 of 13.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer and KTM’s Pedro Acosta each received a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits, while in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Acosta failed to serve the long lap and was thus given a 3-second post-race penalty, dropping him to ninth.

Joan Mir crashed out in the opening turns, with Raul Fernandez spearing off track after contact with Franco Morbidelli and retiring soon after.

The cool conditions and spate of Friday crashes on the medium front prompted all riders to run soft tyres front and rear for the Sprint.

Temperatures are due to rise for Sunday’s 26-lap grand prix.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Yamaha will race with a special 'Noriyuki Haga' R7 livery as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

