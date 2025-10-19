2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.
Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse Aprilia rocket to a first MotoGP victory during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
Fernandez took the lead when factory Aprilia star and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi served the first of two long laps, then never looked back.
The young Spaniard kept several seconds clear of the field to the chequered flag.
Fabio di Giannantonio fought through to second place, while Bezzecchi - who dropped to sixth after his second long lap - completed the podium.
Fernandez is the second new MotoGP winner is as many races, after Fermin Aldeguer at Mandalika.
Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder each had a three-place grid penalty, leaving them to line-up 14th and 16th. Binder recovered to eighth, while Bagnaia crashed out of 12th in the closing stages.
Front row starter and home hero Jack Miller was an early faller, while fellow Yamaha rider and pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo faded to eleventh.
All riders chose the hard front and medium rear tyre, except rookie Somkiat Chantra, who ran the medium front.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|39m 49.571s
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.418s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.410s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+3.715s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+7.930s
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+7.970s
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.671s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+12.270s
|9
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+14.076s
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.861s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.965s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.677s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+17.928s
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+18.413s
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+27.881s
|16
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+34.169s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+50.043s
|18
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+50.303s
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales were all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.
2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Bezzecchi in Indonesia.
Bezzecchi received the double long lap for causing the accident.
Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be missing.
Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.
Marquez was replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, was also on track this weekend.
The Malaysian MotoGP takes place at Sepang next weekend.