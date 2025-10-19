Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse Aprilia rocket to a first MotoGP victory during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Fernandez took the lead when factory Aprilia star and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi served the first of two long laps, then never looked back.

The young Spaniard kept several seconds clear of the field to the chequered flag.

Fabio di Giannantonio fought through to second place, while Bezzecchi - who dropped to sixth after his second long lap - completed the podium.

Fernandez is the second new MotoGP winner is as many races, after Fermin Aldeguer at Mandalika.

Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder each had a three-place grid penalty, leaving them to line-up 14th and 16th. Binder recovered to eighth, while Bagnaia crashed out of 12th in the closing stages.

Front row starter and home hero Jack Miller was an early faller, while fellow Yamaha rider and pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo faded to eleventh.

All riders chose the hard front and medium rear tyre, except rookie Somkiat Chantra, who ran the medium front.