Race results from the 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 19 of 22.

Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse Aprilia rocket to a first MotoGP victory during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Fernandez took the lead when factory Aprilia star and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi served the first of two long laps, then never looked back.

The young Spaniard kept several seconds clear of the field to the chequered flag.

Fabio di Giannantonio fought through to second place, while Bezzecchi - who dropped to sixth after his second long lap - completed the podium.

Fernandez is the second new MotoGP winner is as many races, after Fermin Aldeguer at Mandalika.

Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder each had a three-place grid penalty, leaving them to line-up 14th and 16th. Binder recovered to eighth, while Bagnaia crashed out of 12th in the closing stages.

Front row starter and home hero Jack Miller was an early faller, while fellow Yamaha rider and pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo faded to eleventh.

All riders chose the hard front and medium rear tyre, except rookie Somkiat Chantra, who ran the medium front.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)39m 49.571s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.418s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+2.410s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+3.715s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.930s
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+7.970s
7Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.671s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+12.270s
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+14.076s
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.861s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.965s
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.677s
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+17.928s
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+18.413s
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+27.881s
16Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+34.169s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+50.043s
18Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+50.303s
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix front row of Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales were all missing from the 2025 event due to injuries.

2025 world champion Marquez is absent for at least the next two rounds after undergoing surgery for ligament damage to his right collarbone, caused by contact from Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Bezzecchi received the double long lap for causing the accident.

Aprilia’s Martin, who also missed the Indonesian round after undergoing surgery for a collarbone fracture sustained in a Turn 1 clash with team-mate Bezzecchi at Motegi, continues to be missing.

Tech3’s Vinales withdrew after qualifying at Mandalika due to ongoing issues with his healing shoulder.

Marquez was replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura, who withdrew from his home Japanese Grand Prix and then skipped the whole of the Mandalika event due to pain from the wrist injury at Misano, was also on track this weekend.

The Malaysian MotoGP takes place at Sepang next weekend.

