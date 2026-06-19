2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2 after Practice at Brno?

The full list of riders in Q2 and in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Ai Ogura led an Aprilia 1-2 in Practice at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix with a new lap record, bagging a direct place in Q2 for Saturday's qualifying at Brno.

The Trackhouse rider edged out title leader Marco Bezzecchi in a session that saw Jorge Martin fail to make the top ten, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

The big shock of the session was second-placed rider in the championship Jorge Martin missing a place in Q2, after finishing Practice 11th on the factory team Aprilia. 

He already has two long lap penalties for Sunday's race following a collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Marc Marquez brushed off an early crash to set the first-ever 1m51s lap of Brno on a MotoGP bike, but would ultimately end up fifth at the chequered flag.

Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Czech MotoGP: Which riders are in Q2?

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'51.735s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.091s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.207s
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.248s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.253s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.493s
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.518s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.580s
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.585s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.619s
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Czech MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?

11Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.630s
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.657s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.689s
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.798s
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.821s
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.826s
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.841s
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.848s
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.864s
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.285s
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.663s
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.112s

In this article

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2 after Practice at Brno?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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