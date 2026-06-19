2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2 after Practice at Brno?
The full list of riders in Q2 and in Q1 at the 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix
Ai Ogura led an Aprilia 1-2 in Practice at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix with a new lap record, bagging a direct place in Q2 for Saturday's qualifying at Brno.
The Trackhouse rider edged out title leader Marco Bezzecchi in a session that saw Jorge Martin fail to make the top ten, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
The big shock of the session was second-placed rider in the championship Jorge Martin missing a place in Q2, after finishing Practice 11th on the factory team Aprilia.
He already has two long lap penalties for Sunday's race following a collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez brushed off an early crash to set the first-ever 1m51s lap of Brno on a MotoGP bike, but would ultimately end up fifth at the chequered flag.
2026 Czech MotoGP: Which riders are in Q2?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'51.735s
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.091s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.207s
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.248s
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.253s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.493s
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.518s
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.580s
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.585s
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.619s
2026 Czech MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?
|11
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.630s
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.657s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.689s
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.798s
|15
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.821s
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.826s
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.841s
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.848s
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.864s
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.285s
|21
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.663s
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.112s