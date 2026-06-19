2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2 after Practice at Brno?

Ai Ogura led an Aprilia 1-2 in Practice at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix with a new lap record, bagging a direct place in Q2 for Saturday's qualifying at Brno.

The Trackhouse rider edged out title leader Marco Bezzecchi in a session that saw Jorge Martin fail to make the top ten, sending him into Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

The big shock of the session was second-placed rider in the championship Jorge Martin missing a place in Q2, after finishing Practice 11th on the factory team Aprilia.

He already has two long lap penalties for Sunday's race following a collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez brushed off an early crash to set the first-ever 1m51s lap of Brno on a MotoGP bike, but would ultimately end up fifth at the chequered flag.

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Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Czech MotoGP: Which riders are in Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'51.735s 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.091s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.207s 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.248s 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.253s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.493s 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.518s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.580s 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.585s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.619s

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Czech MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?

11 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.630s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.657s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.689s 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.798s 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.821s 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.826s 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.841s 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.848s 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.864s 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.285s 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.663s 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.112s