Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP World Championship lead has been reduced to 15 points after crashing out of Saturday's Brno sprint.

Bezzecchi's fourth Sprint DNF of the season handed fifth place to Aprilia team-mate and closest title rival Jorge Martin.

Martin, starting just tenth on the grid, must serve a double long lap penalty in Sunday's race for causing the Balaton Park pile-up.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio remains the top Ducati rider in the standings after fourth in the Sprint, the Italian gaining points on Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider also crashed out.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Maiden pole qualifier Ai Ogura remains sixth for Trackhouse Aprilia despite splitting Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on the Sprint podium.

Reigning champion Marquez, who slashed 30 points from Bezzecchi's advantage with a perfect double win in Hungary, moves another seven points closer to the top.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Brno Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 180 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 165 (-15) 3 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 144 (-36) 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 132 (-48) 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 115 (-65) 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 114 (-66) 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 111 (-69) 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 97 (-83) 9 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-113) 10 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 66 (-114) 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 57 (-123) 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 51 (-129) 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-131) 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 40 (-140) 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-143) 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 36 (-144) 17 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-146) 18 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 15 (-165) 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 (-168) 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 (-169) 21 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-171) 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 9 (-171) 23 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 6 (-174) 24 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-176)



* Rookie



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT