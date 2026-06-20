Brno Sprint race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Czech Sprint race at Brno, round 9 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP World Championship lead has been reduced to 15 points after crashing out of Saturday's Brno sprint.
Bezzecchi's fourth Sprint DNF of the season handed fifth place to Aprilia team-mate and closest title rival Jorge Martin.
Martin, starting just tenth on the grid, must serve a double long lap penalty in Sunday's race for causing the Balaton Park pile-up.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio remains the top Ducati rider in the standings after fourth in the Sprint, the Italian gaining points on Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider also crashed out.
Maiden pole qualifier Ai Ogura remains sixth for Trackhouse Aprilia despite splitting Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on the Sprint podium.
Reigning champion Marquez, who slashed 30 points from Bezzecchi's advantage with a perfect double win in Hungary, moves another seven points closer to the top.
Brno Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|180
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|165
|(-15)
|3
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|144
|(-36)
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|132
|(-48)
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|115
|(-65)
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|114
|(-66)
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|111
|(-69)
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|97
|(-83)
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-113)
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|66
|(-114)
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|57
|(-123)
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|51
|(-129)
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|49
|(-131)
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|40
|(-140)
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-143)
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|36
|(-144)
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-146)
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|15
|(-165)
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|(-168)
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|(-169)
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-171)
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|9
|(-171)
|23
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|6
|(-174)
|24
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-176)
* Rookie