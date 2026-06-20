Brno Sprint race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Czech Sprint race at Brno, round 9 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi's MotoGP World Championship lead has been reduced to 15 points after crashing out of Saturday's Brno sprint.

Bezzecchi's fourth Sprint DNF of the season handed fifth place to Aprilia team-mate and closest title rival Jorge Martin.

Martin, starting just tenth on the grid, must serve a double long lap penalty in Sunday's race for causing the Balaton Park pile-up.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio remains the top Ducati rider in the standings after fourth in the Sprint, the Italian gaining points on Pedro Acosta after the KTM rider also crashed out.

Maiden pole qualifier Ai Ogura remains sixth for Trackhouse Aprilia despite splitting Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on the Sprint podium.

Reigning champion Marquez, who slashed 30 points from Bezzecchi's advantage with a perfect double win in Hungary, moves another seven points closer to the top.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Brno Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

PosRiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)180 
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)165(-15)
3Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)144(-36)
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)132(-48)
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)115(-65)
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)114(-66)
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)111(-69)
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)97(-83)
9Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-113)
10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)66(-114)
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)57(-123)
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)51(-129)
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)49(-131)
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)40(-140)
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-143)
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*36(-144)
17Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-146)
18Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)15(-165)
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)12(-168)
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)11(-169)
21Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-171)
22Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*9(-171)
23Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)6(-174)
24Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-176)


* Rookie
 

Brno Sprint race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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