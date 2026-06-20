2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Sprint Race Results updated after penalty

Updated after Alex Rins received an 8-second post-race penalty for low tyre pressure, dropping him behind Jack Miller.

Pecco Bagnaia celebrates his first win of the season in Saturday’s Czech MotoGP Sprint race at Brno.

The factory Ducati rider kept Ai Ogura and team-mate Marc Marquez at bay for his first victory since last season's Sepang Sprint.

Meanwhile, Aprilia’s world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed out of a late fifth place, reducing his points advantage.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Maiden pole holder Ogura and fellow front row starter Fabio di Giannantonio joined most of the grid in making a late switch from the soft to medium rear tyre.

That left Bagnaia, Marquez and Diogo Moreira as the only riders in the top ten starting on the soft.

Rookie Moreira then crashed out of third - behind Bagnaia and Ogura - near the end of the opening lap, with Maverick Vinales following him into the Turn 12 gravel moments later.

Bagnaia leads Sprint race, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bagnaia briefly held a 1.1s lead before Ogura began to close in - with Marquez in tow.

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But there wasn’t a clear performance benefit for Ogura on the medium rear, and the closing laps began with the Trackhouse rider sandwiched between the red machines.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta lowsided out of sixth place at the midway stage of the ten-lap race.

That put Jorge Martin directly behind team-mate and title rival Bezzecchi – until the Italian’s late mistake gifted him fifth.

Honda riders Luca Marini and Cal Crutchlow also crashed out.

Alex Marquez, attempting a comeback from his Catalunya injuries, withdrew from the event after qualifying.

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2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 18m 55.527s 2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.241s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.794s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +2.905s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +6.404s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +7.440s 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +8.110s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +10.195s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.984s 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +11.103s 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu* TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.497s 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +14.942s 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.038s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.151s 15 Alex Rins** SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +23.535s Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) DNF Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Diogo Moreira* BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Maverick Vinales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

**Eight-second post-race tyre pressure penalty.

Qualifying

Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Ai Ogura takes his first MotoGP pole position in style with a new all-time lap record during qualifying for the 2026 Czech MotoGP at Brno.

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The Trackhouse Aprilia rider, quickest on Friday afternoon, returned to the top with a 1m 51.139s, putting the Japanese 0.2s clear of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

2025 pole qualifier Pecco Bagnaia completes the front row with factory Ducati team-mate and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez left between Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi and LCR rookie Diogo Moreira on row two.

Marquez was without a lap time after exceeding track limits on his first run.

Practice starts, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin - who has a double long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix - fought through Qualifying 1, alongside Franco Morbidelli, but could only manage tenth on the grid.

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Alex Marquez out -Toprak Razgatlioglu penalty

After claiming 14th place in qualifying, Alex Marquez withdrew from the event due to his Catalunya injuries.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been given a three place penalty for the grand prix after riding slowly on the racing line and obstructing Enea Bastianini in Qualifying 1. Since he qualified 21st, the Pramac Yamaha rider will only lose one grid place, dropping behind Cal Crutchlow to last on the grid.

The ten-lap Brno Sprint race starts at 3pm local time, 2pm UK.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'51.139s 5/7 325k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.211s 5/7 321k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.244s 5/7 324k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.289s 6/7 322k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.297s 5/7 323k 6 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.552s 2/6 324k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.633s 2/7 323k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.682s 3/7 324k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.712s 2/4 321k 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.770s 2/7 324k 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.905s 3/7 320k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.945s 5/6 323k Qualifying 1: 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'52.053s 2/6 321k 14 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'52.086s 2/6 326k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'52.185s 5/7 318k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'52.263s 3/7 323k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'52.357s 2/6 327k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'52.420s 5/6 321k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'52.506s 5/6 322k 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'52.556s 5/6 325k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'52.626s 2/6 321k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'53.599s 6/6 322k

* Rookie

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Official Brno MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.735s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Final Practice

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez keeps Trackhouse on top of the MotoGP timesheets during final practice at Brno.

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After team-mate Ai Ogura surprised by being fastest on Friday, Fernandez put his RS-GP on top on Saturday morning.

Fernandez defied sickness to finish a massive 0.8s clear of Ducati’s reigning champion and defending Brno winner Marc Marquez.

However, Marquez stayed on old soft rubber, while Fernandez was among those to prepare for qualifying with a fresh-tyre time attack.

Further back, KTM’s Pedro Acosta notably used a medium rear tyre throughout the session for sixth.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Aprilia’s title contender Jorge Martin, will now begin.

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Martin ran off track while practising the penalty loop this morning, perhaps unsighted by team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who was on the outside of Turn 7 to let other riders pass.

Bezzecchi was eighth and Martin just 14th this morning.

2026 Czech MotoGP, Brno - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'52.050s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.835s 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.865s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.962s 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.971s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.993s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.034s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.053s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.138s 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.140s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.206s 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.345s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.394s 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.395s 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.414s 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.442s 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.446s 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.513s 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.599s 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.765s 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.929s 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.673s

* Rookie

Official Brno MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Ai Ogura, Aprilia, 1m 51.735s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 53.691s (2025)

Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin has a double lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for triggering a five-rider pile-up, also involving team-mate and world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, at the start of the Hungarian grand prix.

Alex Marquez is making a MotoGP return after suffering collarbone and vertebra fractures in a huge accident at Catalunya a month ago.

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Johann Zarco remains absent due to knee ligament injuries at the same event. The Frenchman is again replaced at LCR by Cal Crutchlow, standing in for a third event.

