Pedro Acosta says Brno MotoGP crash proves one-bike rule “not a good idea”

KTM’s Pedro Acosta says his crash in FP1 at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix reinforced his belief that the one-bike rule proposal for 2027 is “not a good idea”.

MotoGP is considering switching to having only one bike available to riders across sessions, with the use of two being left exclusively for races.

It’s a proposal that MotoGP chief Carlos Ezpeleta confirmed on Friday is part of regulatory discussions for 2027, in the wake of the signing of the new commercial agreement between the championship and the manufacturers.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

But it has also been met with widespread backlash.

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Pedro Acosta fell in the early stages of FP1 at Brno on Friday and says, under the proposed rule, he would have “arrived on the limit” to the Practice session.

He also feels, with Pirelli tyres coming in for 2026, riders need as much track time as possible, which two bikes will allow them to do.

“Even today I didn’t destroy the bike,” he said.

“I still think that it’s not a good idea, more than anything because if this happens in FP1, then you arrive really on the limit for PR.

“And then, when they are thinking to have a second bike behind [in the garage] but only for session one, if I don’t ride this morning, what can I expect this afternoon?

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“Even for safety, when next year we will have new tyres, and we will need to try and make laps, I think it’s important that we can make the maximum time on track.”

Acosta said his crash was “strange”, while also admitting KTM is yet to know what caused a technical issue with one of his bikes in the second session.

“The crash was quite strange because many riders were crashing in this chicane,” he added.

“Maybe there was some dirty parts of whatever. At the beginning of PR, [Fabio] Di Giannantonio nearly highsided in front of me, and then I almost lost the front again also there.

“Then, the bike stopped. Now they are checking everything in the data to try to understand, but it’s only a matter of time before they find a solution.

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“I had a message on the dash, and then I killed the bike.”

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Czech MotoGP © Gold and Goose

‘We have potential… not like the Aprilias’

Acosta ended the day sixth overall and underneath the previous lap record, but almost half a second from pacesetter Ai Ogura on the Trackhouse Aprilia.

The Spaniard battled for the podium at Brno last year and believes the bike has “potential”, but not that to match the Aprilias.

“We were under the track record, and in the qualifying last year I was in 1m52.8s,” he explained.

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“We were six tenths faster. The only problem is that Aprilia went five tenths faster [than us].

“At the end, we are 0.4s [away]. I think we have more potential - not like them.

“I would not say that we have the potential to win, but I would say that we have good potential. For this, I think we have to just improve the bike, understand where our weak points are and why.”