NASCAR Cup Series 2023 Driver Lineup: Where Drivers Will Be Racing Next Season

Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott (through 2027)

Kyle Larson (through 2026)

William Byron (through 2025)

Alex Bowman (through 2023)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin (multi-year)

Christopher Bell (multi-year)

Martin Truex Jr (multi-year)

Ty Gibbs (?)

Team Penske

Joey Logano (multi-year)

Ryan Blaney (multi-year)

Austin Cindric (multi-year)

Stewart Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick (through 2023)

Chase Briscoe (multi-year)

Aric Almirola (through 2024)

Cole Custer (through 2023)

Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch (multi-year)

Austin Dillon (through 2025)

Tyler Reddick (through 2023)

Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain (multi-year)

Daniel Suarez (multi-year)

23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace (multi-year)

Kurt Busch (multi-year)

RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski (team co-owner)

Chris Buescher (multi-year)

Wood Brothers Racing

Harrison Burton (through 2023)

Petty GMS Racing

Erik Jones (multi-year)

Noah Gragson (multi-year)

Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger (multi-year)

Justin Haley (through 2023)

Front Row Motorsports

Michael McDowell (?)

Todd Gilliland (?)

Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie (?)

Josh Bilicki (?)

JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr (multi-year)

Live Fast Motorsports

BJ McLeod (team owner)

Rick Ware Racing

Cody Ware (?)

JJ Yeley (?)

There were plenty of dominoes that fell during silly season this year, but the biggest one took the longest. That bombshell was Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years and heading to Richard Childress Racing, where he will take over the No. 8 Chevrolet. That car is currently occupied by Tyler Reddick, who will be heading to 23XI Racing in 2024, but is under contract with RCR for next year. The team is trying to secure a third charter for him, but those plans are still in the works.

Reddick could find himself at 23XI Racing a year earlier than planned, should Kurt Busch decide to retire. The 2004 champion has missed the last 12 races after suffering a concussion in a crash at Pocono. Ty Gibbs has been filling in for the team since then, but if they need a driver next year, it will be Reddick. Gibbs will soon be announced as the new driver of Kyle Busch's No. 18 Toyota, driving for his grandfather's team.

Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing, and Stewart Haas Racing will have all of their same drivers returning next year. Front Row Motorsports has not officially announced that their two drivers will be back, but it's a very safe bet at this point.

Kaulig Racing is putting AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 car full-time next season. The veteran racer will pair with youngster Justin Haley, as the two-car operation continues to grow and make excellent progress. The legendary team of Wood Brothers Racing will return with Harrison Burton back in the No. 21 Ford.

The smaller teams like Rick Ware Racing, Spire Motorsports, and Live Fast Racing still have to piece together their lineups for next year, but that will all depend on sponsorship. It will likely be another handful of races for a mixed bag of drivers throughout the season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr also signed an extension this year to remain at JTG Daugherty Racing.

In terms of rookie drivers next year, Noah Gragson looks to be the only one as he takes over the No. 42 Chevrolet that is currently occupied by Ty Dillon.