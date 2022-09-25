Watch here - Crazy punches thrown in NASCAR brawl!

We've got tempers boiling over at @MartinsvilleSwy



Andrew Grady takes out his frustration on Davey Callihan after an accident in Heat 1

Brady was seen throwing punches through the open window of his enemy Davey Callihan, before kicking the car door, then finally being dragged away.

Grady fumed: “He flipped me off, so I started Mike Tyson-ing his head.

“You get these dumbasses who get in here and run with us, and they have no business running a late model, much less a lawnmower.

“When you wreck a man, you can take a grown man ass-whoopin’.”