NASCAR driver Andrew Grady threw punches in a wild brawl: “I started Mike Tyson-ing his head!”

25 Sep 2022
Watch here - Crazy punches thrown in NASCAR brawl!

Andrew Grady channelled his inner Mike Tyson in a shocking punch-up at a NASCAR heat race in Martinsville.

Brady was seen throwing punches through the open window of his enemy Davey Callihan, before kicking the car door, then finally being dragged away.

Grady fumed: “He flipped me off, so I started Mike Tyson-ing his head.

“You get these dumbasses who get in here and run with us, and they have no business running a late model, much less a lawnmower.

“When you wreck a man, you can take a grown man ass-whoopin’.”

 