NASCAR Cup Series 2023 schedule: All the dates and details

Round Location Date ** Los Angeles Coliseum February 5, 2023 ** Daytona International Speedway February 16, 2023 1 Daytona International Speedway February 19, 2023 2 Auto Club Speedway February 26, 2023 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 5, 2023 4 Phoenix Raceway March 12, 2023 5 Atlanta Motor Speedway March 19, 2023 6 Circuit of The Americas March 26, 2023 7 Richmond Raceway April 2, 2023 8 Bristol Motor Speedway April 9, 2023 9 Martinsville Speedway April 16, 2023 10 Talladega Superspeedway April 23, 2023 11 Dover Motor Speedway April 30, 2023 12 Kansas Motor Speedway May 7, 2023 13 Darlington Raceway May 14, 2023 ** North Wilkesboro May 21, 2023 14 Charlotte Motor Speedway May 28, 2023 15 World Wide Technology Raceway June 4, 2023 16 Sonoma Raceway June 11, 2023 17 Nashville Superspeedway June 25, 2023 18 Chicago Street Course July 2, 2023 19 Atlanta Motor Speedway July 9, 2023 20 New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 16, 2023 21 Pocono Raceway July 23, 2023 22 Richmond Raceway July 30, 2023 23 Michigan International Speedway August 6, 2023 24 Indianapolis Motor Speedway August 13, 2023 25 Watkins Glen International August 20, 2023 26 Daytona International Speedway August 26, 2023 27 Darlington Raceway September 3, 2023 28 Kansas Motor Speedway September 10, 2023 29 Bristol Motor Speedway September 16, 2023 30 Texas Motor Speedway September 24, 2023 31 Talladega Superspeedway October 1, 2023 32 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval October 8, 2023 33 Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 15, 2023 34 Homestead-Miami Speedway October 22, 2023 35 Martinsville Speedway October 29, 2023 36 Phoenix Raceway November 5, 2023

2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

For the second straight year, the season kicks off with the exhibition event inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Joey Logano won the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum last year, and capped it off with a championship at the end of the season.

2023 NASCAR Duels at Daytona

Speedweeks at Daytona features the two duel races that will help set the starting field for the Daytona 500.

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500

The 65th edition of the Great American Race will take place on February 19. This will be the first race to award points, as well as a guaranteed playoff spot to the winning driver.

2023 NASCAR Auto Club Speedway

Drivers will head to Fontana to race on the big track for the final time. The speedway will be converted into a smaller track following the conclusion of this race.

2023 NASCAR Circuit of The Americas

Road courses have gained some steam as the most entertaining races in recent years. The first non-oval event will take place on March 26 when the series visits the massive Circuit of the Americas facility.

2023 NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race

Fans have been torn on the Bristol dirt race, which returns once again on the Easter holiday.

2023 NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway

Some of the most tense, side-by-side racing takes place on the Talladega Superspeedway. The stakes won't be as high when the series returns during the playoffs, but there will still be plenty of drama in this race in April.

2023 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro)

Finally, the series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway. The All-Star race gets a boost of excitement with the return of one of the most iconic tracks in NASCAR country.

2023 NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Coca-Cola 600

Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have claimed victory in the Coca-Cola 600. The nightcap of racing's biggest day (Monaco in Formula One, Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar) will test drivers for 600 miles.

2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Course

The biggest addition to the 2023 calendar is the street race in downtown Chicago. No one is quite sure of what to expect, but all eyes will definitely be on the series on Independence Day weekend.

2023 NASCAR Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Fans (and some drivers) are still itching to get back to the famed oval, but the series will return to the IMS infield road course once again.

2023 NASCAR Daytona Coke Zero 400 (regular season finale)

Daytona packs enough excitement and drama in itself, but it grows even more with this serving as the final race of the regular season under the lights. The wild finish in last year's race proved that anything can happen as drivers gear up for one final shot at making the playoffs.

2023 NASCAR Darlington Southern 500

The Southern 500 is one of the most prestigious races in the sport, and will again serve as the event to kick off the playoffs. As evidenced last year, this crown jewel race can be won by anyone, not just playoff drivers.

2023 NASCAR Kansas Speedway

A fan-favorite track offers playoff drivers another chance to punch their ticket to the next round.

2023 NASCAR Bristol Night Race

Night races are few and far between, but this one at Bristol is always special. Add in that this is an elimination race, and the drama gets multiplied.

2023 NASCAR Texas Motor Speedway

This wasn't the most exciting race last year, but with a firm handle on tires and the NextGen car, it should go much better this time around.

2023 NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway

Playoffs and Talladega, what more is there to say? This is a Wild Card race that could throw a massive curve ball to the competition.

2023 NASCAR Charlotte Roval

With the ROVAL serving as an elimination race, drivers will throw caution to the wind and go to extreme measures to solidify their place in the next round of the playoffs. This race is just oozing with drama.

2023 NASCAR Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Winning this race comes with a major advantage for playoff drivers. It guarantees their spot in the championship race, giving them three full weeks to prepare. It certainly paid off for Logano last year, as he won this race and then took home the championship in Phoenix.

2023 NASCAR Homestead-Miami Speedway

The only visit to Miami comes in the final round of the playoffs, which is a shame considering how well the product is at Homestead.

2023 NASCAR Martinsville Speedway

This is it, the final shot for playoff drivers to get into the championship race. Some will do whatever it takes - as Ross Chastain proved last year in his pass heard around the world.

2023 NASCAR Phoenix Championship Weekend

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will be crowned on November 5 at Phoenix Raceway.