NASCAR Cup Series 2023 schedule: All the dates and details
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series calendar begins with a return to the LA Coliseum, Speedweeks at Daytona, and the 65th running of the Daytona 500 next month. Here are the key dates for the 2023 schedule.
|Round
|Location
|Date
|**
|Los Angeles Coliseum
|February 5, 2023
|**
|Daytona International Speedway
|February 16, 2023
|1
|Daytona International Speedway
|February 19, 2023
|2
|Auto Club Speedway
|February 26, 2023
|3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|March 5, 2023
|4
|Phoenix Raceway
|March 12, 2023
|5
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|March 19, 2023
|6
|Circuit of The Americas
|March 26, 2023
|7
|Richmond Raceway
|April 2, 2023
|8
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|April 9, 2023
|9
|Martinsville Speedway
|April 16, 2023
|10
|Talladega Superspeedway
|April 23, 2023
|11
|Dover Motor Speedway
|April 30, 2023
|12
|Kansas Motor Speedway
|May 7, 2023
|13
|Darlington Raceway
|May 14, 2023
|**
|North Wilkesboro
|May 21, 2023
|14
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|May 28, 2023
|15
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|June 4, 2023
|16
|Sonoma Raceway
|June 11, 2023
|17
|Nashville Superspeedway
|June 25, 2023
|18
|Chicago Street Course
|July 2, 2023
|19
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|July 9, 2023
|20
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|July 16, 2023
|21
|Pocono Raceway
|July 23, 2023
|22
|Richmond Raceway
|July 30, 2023
|23
|Michigan International Speedway
|August 6, 2023
|24
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|August 13, 2023
|25
|Watkins Glen International
|August 20, 2023
|26
|Daytona International Speedway
|August 26, 2023
|27
|Darlington Raceway
|September 3, 2023
|28
|Kansas Motor Speedway
|September 10, 2023
|29
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|September 16, 2023
|30
|Texas Motor Speedway
|September 24, 2023
|31
|Talladega Superspeedway
|October 1, 2023
|32
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|October 8, 2023
|33
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|October 15, 2023
|34
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|October 22, 2023
|35
|Martinsville Speedway
|October 29, 2023
|36
|Phoenix Raceway
|November 5, 2023
2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
For the second straight year, the season kicks off with the exhibition event inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Joey Logano won the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum last year, and capped it off with a championship at the end of the season.
2023 NASCAR Duels at Daytona
Speedweeks at Daytona features the two duel races that will help set the starting field for the Daytona 500.
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500
The 65th edition of the Great American Race will take place on February 19. This will be the first race to award points, as well as a guaranteed playoff spot to the winning driver.
2023 NASCAR Auto Club Speedway
Drivers will head to Fontana to race on the big track for the final time. The speedway will be converted into a smaller track following the conclusion of this race.
2023 NASCAR Circuit of The Americas
Road courses have gained some steam as the most entertaining races in recent years. The first non-oval event will take place on March 26 when the series visits the massive Circuit of the Americas facility.
2023 NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race
Fans have been torn on the Bristol dirt race, which returns once again on the Easter holiday.
2023 NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway
Some of the most tense, side-by-side racing takes place on the Talladega Superspeedway. The stakes won't be as high when the series returns during the playoffs, but there will still be plenty of drama in this race in April.
2023 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro)
Finally, the series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway. The All-Star race gets a boost of excitement with the return of one of the most iconic tracks in NASCAR country.
2023 NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Coca-Cola 600
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have claimed victory in the Coca-Cola 600. The nightcap of racing's biggest day (Monaco in Formula One, Indianapolis 500 in IndyCar) will test drivers for 600 miles.
2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Course
The biggest addition to the 2023 calendar is the street race in downtown Chicago. No one is quite sure of what to expect, but all eyes will definitely be on the series on Independence Day weekend.
2023 NASCAR Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Fans (and some drivers) are still itching to get back to the famed oval, but the series will return to the IMS infield road course once again.
2023 NASCAR Daytona Coke Zero 400 (regular season finale)
Daytona packs enough excitement and drama in itself, but it grows even more with this serving as the final race of the regular season under the lights. The wild finish in last year's race proved that anything can happen as drivers gear up for one final shot at making the playoffs.
2023 NASCAR Darlington Southern 500
The Southern 500 is one of the most prestigious races in the sport, and will again serve as the event to kick off the playoffs. As evidenced last year, this crown jewel race can be won by anyone, not just playoff drivers.
2023 NASCAR Kansas Speedway
A fan-favorite track offers playoff drivers another chance to punch their ticket to the next round.
2023 NASCAR Bristol Night Race
Night races are few and far between, but this one at Bristol is always special. Add in that this is an elimination race, and the drama gets multiplied.
2023 NASCAR Texas Motor Speedway
This wasn't the most exciting race last year, but with a firm handle on tires and the NextGen car, it should go much better this time around.
2023 NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway
Playoffs and Talladega, what more is there to say? This is a Wild Card race that could throw a massive curve ball to the competition.
2023 NASCAR Charlotte Roval
With the ROVAL serving as an elimination race, drivers will throw caution to the wind and go to extreme measures to solidify their place in the next round of the playoffs. This race is just oozing with drama.
2023 NASCAR Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Winning this race comes with a major advantage for playoff drivers. It guarantees their spot in the championship race, giving them three full weeks to prepare. It certainly paid off for Logano last year, as he won this race and then took home the championship in Phoenix.
2023 NASCAR Homestead-Miami Speedway
The only visit to Miami comes in the final round of the playoffs, which is a shame considering how well the product is at Homestead.
2023 NASCAR Martinsville Speedway
This is it, the final shot for playoff drivers to get into the championship race. Some will do whatever it takes - as Ross Chastain proved last year in his pass heard around the world.
2023 NASCAR Phoenix Championship Weekend
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion will be crowned on November 5 at Phoenix Raceway.