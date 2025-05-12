Ryan Blaney could have “scared” Kyle Larson if Kansas NASCAR race ran longer

Ryan Blaney believes he could have “scared” eventual winner Kyle Larson if Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas was just five laps longer.

The Penske driver believes he had the late-race pace to challenge Larson for the top spot, having risen from sixth to third place after a late caution with 50 laps to run.

The 2023 Cup Series champion nearly nicked second place off the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell on the final tour and finished less than a second behind the winning #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Larson.

“I think we were third in both stages and finished third, and honestly we were kind of running those guys down quick there at the end of the last handful of laps,” said Blaney, driver of the #12 Penske Ford Mustang.

“I just kind of restarted too far back and had to make up a lot of ground.



“It took a lot for my car to come in. I think five more laps, I think I probably would have scared the 5 a little bit at least.



“But no, really proud of the 12 boys today. Really good last couple weeks bringing fast race cars. Hopefully, we can continue to do that, keep learning and move forward, but overall a really good weekend.”

Sunday’s result snapped a two-race winning streak for Penske after Austin Cindric claimed top honours at Talladega and Joey Logano triumphed in Texas a week ago.

Blaney remains winless in 2025 after 12 out of 36 races but is Penske’s top-placed driver in the championship in fifth place, 107 points behind new standings leader Larson.

Hendrick driver Larson admitted that he was nursing his tyres at the end of the race, even though his victory never appeared to be in doubt.

"I was trying really hard to pace myself because I believe that was our longest run of the day. I’d been struggling a little bit at the end of the runs. Chase [Briscoe] was really good, so I just felt like I needed to try to be better on my end.

"I don’t know if it was paying off or not at the end. I was still struggling. I don’t know if the right front was starting to wear a lot or what, but I was starting to lose a lot of grip and then I was vibrating really bad, so I was afraid a right rear or something would let go.

"But yeah, great car, great execution today, too, for our team. Thanks to Hendrickcars.com, Valvoline, Prime, all you race fans, too, for coming out. This is awesome weather to get to watch a cool race.

"Glad to not win by an inch right here this time and a little bit safer gap. But thanks again to the team. Congrats to all Hendrick Motorsports, the engine shop, everybody there."