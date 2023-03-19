NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Atlanta

Following his victory today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Joey Logano takes over the lead in the drivers championship standings. The Team Penske driver holds the top spot over Christopher Bell, as he tries to defend his title from last year. Bell is the only Toyota driver inside the top nine of the standings after five races.

Ross Chastain sits third in the standings with Ryan Blaney just behind him. Brad Keselowski was on the verge of ending his 66-race winless drought today at Atlanta, but he was passed on the final lap by his former teammate Logano. The RFK Racing team has shown plenty of signs of improvement this year, with Chris Buescher running well and Keselowski being the only driver in the series to have led a lap in every race so far.

Kevin Harvick dropped from the top spot in the standings, through no real fault of his own. Harvick was leading the race with 71 laps to go when he was spun by Chastain. He remains 6th in the standings, just ahead of Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr is still searching for his first win since 2021, but remains 8th in the standings, ahead of JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. Daniel Suarez rounds out the current top ten.

Despite his two race wins, William Byron dropped to 28th in the standings, after he was taken out in that 12-car accident today at Atlanta. His Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (31st) and Kyle Larson (32nd) are currently outside of the top-30. Larson was taken out in another crash today at Atlanta while running in 2nd position.