Jamie Coward to race Suzuki in Classic Superbike race at 2024 Manx GP

Jamie Coward has added the Classic Superbike race to his 2024 Manx Grand Prix competition schedule and will race a Suzuki.

The Englishman will campaign a Team York-run Suzuki GSX-R750 in the four-lap final race of the event on 26 August.

Coward was already down to compete in the Classic Senior race aboard a Craven Norton and the Classic Junior event aboard a Honda.

Team York has enjoyed reasonable success in the Classic Superbike class over the years, including podiums with Mark Buckley.

The squad switched from running an XR69 Suzuki to the GSX-R750 last year, with Mike Norbury finishing 16th on the bike in 2023.

Coward achieved a best lap of 124.229mph in 2019 in the class and breached the top five in the 2018 race.

His appearance at the Manx GP comes after a strong showing at the Isle of Man TT earlier this year, in which he managed a best of fourth in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

He withdrew from the Senior TT due to a forearm injury.

Classics ace English returns to Manx GP

In other Manx GP news ahead of practice getting under way on Sunday 18 August, classic racing ace Glen English will contest the Senior and Junior events.

English won the Classic Senior race at the 2000 Manx GP and will campaign a 500cc Norton run by the Melbray London/Watch Vault/The Shed outfit in the 2024 Senior race.

The Brit - who made his mountain course debut in 1990 - will also take part in the Classic Junior race aboard a 350cc Honda K4.

English previously won the 2003 FIM World Classic Bike championship and has found British championship success over the years too.