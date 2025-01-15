Davey Todd back with Padgetts in Supersport, Supertwin for TT 2025

Last year’s Isle of Man Senior TT winner Davey Todd will rejoin the Padgetts Racing team in 2025 on the roads in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Todd raced with Padgetts between 2019 and 2023, achieving his first TT podiums with the outfit in 2022 when he was third in the Superstock race.

The Briton also won the British Superstock crown with the team in 2022.

He left Padgetts to join TAS Racing for the 2024 season, enjoying a banner year as he won his first TT in the Superstock race aboard the BMW M1000RR.

Todd then capped off TT 2024 with a win in the Senior finale, while his haul for the event included a second in the Superbike TT and a brace of podiums in the Supersport class on a Ducati.

He also won the 2024 British Superstock crown with TAS Racing, before leaving the team to sign for FHO Racing.

With FHO, he’ll campaign the big bike races on the roads aboard BMW machinery again.

In Supersport, he will ride a Padgetts-run new-generation Honda CBR600RR, while in the Supertwin class he’ll race a Paton.

This will mark Padgetts’ first entry into the Supertwin race.

“I’m super excited to be joining forces with the Padgetts team again, back with the team I know and love from the last few years when we did some great things together,” Todd said.

“Joining back with them for the Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT is something I’m really, really looking forward to.

“I know that the CBR has improved a little bit more since I last rode it and that the team have improved the bike further themselves, so I’m really excited to getting back out on it whilst the Paton has proven to be the bike to be on recently in the Supertwin class.

“I’m equally excited to be working with some of the team that I would call family from our previous relationship so, I’m really excited to be back with Padgetts and hopefully we can do some good things together.”