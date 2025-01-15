Davey Todd back with Padgetts in Supersport, Supertwin for TT 2025

Senior TT winner rejoins legendary road racing squad

Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
© Isle of Man TT

Last year’s Isle of Man Senior TT winner Davey Todd will rejoin the Padgetts Racing team in 2025 on the roads in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Todd raced with Padgetts between 2019 and 2023, achieving his first TT podiums with the outfit in 2022 when he was third in the Superstock race.

The Briton also won the British Superstock crown with the team in 2022.

He left Padgetts to join TAS Racing for the 2024 season, enjoying a banner year as he won his first TT in the Superstock race aboard the BMW M1000RR.

Todd then capped off TT 2024 with a win in the Senior finale, while his haul for the event included a second in the Superbike TT and a brace of podiums in the Supersport class on a Ducati.

He also won the 2024 British Superstock crown with TAS Racing, before leaving the team to sign for FHO Racing.

With FHO, he’ll campaign the big bike races on the roads aboard BMW machinery again.

In Supersport, he will ride a Padgetts-run new-generation Honda CBR600RR, while in the Supertwin class he’ll race a Paton.

This will mark Padgetts’ first entry into the Supertwin race.

“I’m super excited to be joining forces with the Padgetts team again, back with the team I know and love from the last few years when we did some great things together,” Todd said.

“Joining back with them for the Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT is something I’m really, really looking forward to.

“I know that the CBR has improved a little bit more since I last rode it and that the team have improved the bike further themselves, so I’m really excited to getting back out on it whilst the Paton has proven to be the bike to be on recently in the Supertwin class.

“I’m equally excited to be working with some of the team that I would call family from our previous relationship so, I’m really excited to be back with Padgetts and hopefully we can do some good things together.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

RR News
58m ago
Davey Todd back with Padgetts in Supersport, Supertwin for TT 2025
Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
MotoGP News
2h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP posts "record" ticket sales amid Marc Marquez fanfare
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
The reason Kimi Antonelli is testing a 2020 Mercedes F1 car today
The W11 took Lewis Hamilton to his seventh F1 world title
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Exclusive - Jack Miller: Bagnaia, Marquez “fierce competitors, ultimate professionals”
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
16h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, 2025

More News

MotoGP News
16h ago
Trackhouse unveils striking 2025 MotoGP livery as launch season begins
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
F1 News
16h ago
George Russell has already ‘crashed’ a Mercedes in 2025…
George Russell
F1 News
16h ago
2025 F1 reserve drivers: The back-up options for every team
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
16h ago
Ranking Ferrari F1 drivers post-Michael Schumacher from worst to best
Massa, Schumacher
Moto3 News
16h ago
Unusual move as rider exits Moto3 and goes back to Junior GP
Joel Esteban