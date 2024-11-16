Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Qualifying results

Here is the qualifying order for the Macau Grand Prix.

Macau Grand Prix Qualifying result 1 Davey Todd 2 Erno Kostamo 3 Peter Hickman 4 Michael Rutter 5 Robert Hodson 6 Paul Jordan 7 Julian Trummer 8 Michael Evans 9 Craig Neve 10 Laurent Hoffman 11 Amalric Blanc 12 Marcus Simpson 13 Luca Gottardi 14 Samuel West 15 Paul Williams 16 Ryan Whitehall 17 (didn't qualify) Matt Stevenson 18 (didnt qualify) Sam Johnson 19 (didn't qualify) Kris Duncan 20 (didn't qualify) Martin Morris

Davey Todd claimed pole position on Friday night for the 56th Macau Grand Prix.

His FHO Racing BMW teammate Peter Hickman was third.

They were split by Finnish rider Erno Kostamo.

Michael Rutter, the record nine-time winner in Macau, will start the race from fourth.

Bad weather had caused the practice sessions in Macau to be curtailed.

Crashes in the four-wheel session caused more delays for the bikes.

When the bikes finally got going on Saturday morning, they came back in after 12 minutes due to the weather.

Todd eventually claimed pole with a 2:25.5 lap.

The Macau Grand Prix takes place at midnight UK time, on Saturday night.