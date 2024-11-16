Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix Qualifying results

Here is the qualifying order for the Macau Grand Prix.

Macau Grand Prix Qualifying result
1Davey Todd
2Erno Kostamo
3Peter Hickman
4Michael Rutter
5Robert Hodson
6Paul Jordan
7Julian Trummer
8Michael Evans
9Craig Neve
10
Laurent Hoffman
11Amalric Blanc
12
Marcus Simpson
13Luca Gottardi
14Samuel West
15Paul Williams
16Ryan Whitehall
17 (didn't qualify)Matt Stevenson
18 (didnt qualify)Sam Johnson
19 (didn't qualify)Kris Duncan
20 (didn't qualify)Martin Morris

Davey Todd claimed pole position on Friday night for the 56th Macau Grand Prix.

His FHO Racing BMW teammate Peter Hickman was third.

They were split by Finnish rider Erno Kostamo.

Michael Rutter, the record nine-time winner in Macau, will start the race from fourth.

Bad weather had caused the practice sessions in Macau to be curtailed.

Crashes in the four-wheel session caused more delays for the bikes.

When the bikes finally got going on Saturday morning, they came back in after 12 minutes due to the weather.

Todd eventually claimed pole with a 2:25.5 lap.

The Macau Grand Prix takes place at midnight UK time, on Saturday night.

 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

