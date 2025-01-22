WorldSBK 2025 Jerez test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 World Superbike Championship season ramps up with the first day of official testing!

Every WSBK rider is expected to complete some laps today at Jerez - except for two.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Iker Lecuona are out due to injury.

Razgatlioglu will know he's missing an important step, and his rivals will be keen to take advantage by learning about their own new bikes.

Follow updates below...