Van der Mark into the 1:40s now, his 1:40.285 puts him just under half-a-second clear of Jonathan Rea, while Axel Bassani is third on the Bimota.
WorldSBK 2025 Jerez test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the first WSBK preseason test of 2025
The 2025 World Superbike Championship season ramps up with the first day of official testing!
Every WSBK rider is expected to complete some laps today at Jerez - except for two.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Iker Lecuona are out due to injury.
Razgatlioglu will know he's missing an important step, and his rivals will be keen to take advantage by learning about their own new bikes.
Follow updates below...
Van der Mark has now lowered the best time so far to a 1:41.104.
For reference, the pole position record for WorldSBK was set last year by Nicolo Bulega at a 1:37.596, and his race lap record (from last year's Superpole Race) is a 1:38.528.
So we're still a little way off representative lap times.
Scott Redding's Bonovo MGM Ducati team has unveiled its 2025 livery this morning in Jerez.
Good morning, Jerez!— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) January 22, 2025
Day 1 of test is finally here🛠️#WorldSBKpic.twitter.com/Pxj3qrrcXK
Redding puts a 1'43.015s lap on the board.
Michael van der Mark and Scott Redding are the first riders out on track today.
WSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu injured a finger during training.
He will definitely miss this two-day Jerez test.
Razgatlioglu said: “Maybe I’ll be at Portimao. If not, for sure, Phillip Island.
“I crashed with the enduro bike. In the off-season, I’m always riding an enduro bike because I love it but I crashed.
“It was very small, I don’t understand why my finger is broken.
“I need time, maybe two weeks or three. I’ll try to come back at the Portimao test.”
The track has opened, meaning official testing for the new year is underway.