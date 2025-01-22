Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
LIVE

WorldSBK 2025 Jerez test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the first WSBK preseason test of 2025

The 2025 World Superbike Championship season ramps up with the first day of official testing!

Every WSBK rider is expected to complete some laps today at Jerez - except for two.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Iker Lecuona are out due to injury.

Razgatlioglu will know he's missing an important step, and his rivals will be keen to take advantage by learning about their own new bikes.

Follow updates below...

22 Jan 2025
09:54

Van der Mark into the 1:40s now, his 1:40.285 puts him just under half-a-second clear of Jonathan Rea, while Axel Bassani is third on the Bimota.

09:31

Van der Mark has now lowered the best time so far to a 1:41.104. 

For reference, the pole position record for WorldSBK was set last year by Nicolo Bulega at a 1:37.596, and his race lap record (from last year's Superpole Race) is a 1:38.528. 

So we're still a little way off representative lap times.

09:28
Bonovo MGM Ducati livery reveal

Scott Redding's Bonovo MGM Ducati team has unveiled its 2025 livery this morning in Jerez.

09:24
09:21

Redding puts a 1'43.015s lap on the board.

09:12

Michael van der Mark and Scott Redding are the first riders out on track today.

09:06
Why is Toprak out?

WSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu injured a finger during training.

He will definitely miss this two-day Jerez test.

Razgatlioglu said: “Maybe I’ll be at Portimao. If not, for sure, Phillip Island.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark unveil the 2025 WorldSBK-spec BMW M1000 RR. Credit: BMW.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark unveil the 2025 WorldSBK-spec BMW M1000 RR…

“I crashed with the enduro bike. In the off-season, I’m always riding an enduro bike because I love it but I crashed.

“It was very small, I don’t understand why my finger is broken.

“I need time, maybe two weeks or three. I’ll try to come back at the Portimao test.”

09:03
The first test of 2025 is go

The track has opened, meaning official testing for the new year is underway.

Latest News

F1 News
29m ago
Lewis Hamilton “means business” verdict as he makes Ferrari F1 debut
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
37m ago
Lewis Hamilton unveils new tattoo as his family attend landmark Ferrari test
Lewis Hamilton's new tattoo
WSBK News
57m ago
Scott Redding reveals new WorldSBK 2025 Bonovo MGM Ducati
Bonovo MGM Racing, 2025. Credit: Instagram/Bonovo MGM Racing.
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals striking new helmet design for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's new helmet design
MotoGP News
1h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: "Best riders", but "maybe impossible" to do better than last year
Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Ducati launch

More News

WSBK
1h ago
WorldSBK 2025 Jerez test - Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
1h ago
WATCH: Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in first interview as Ducati team-mates
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 2025 MotoGP launch
WSBK News
1h ago
World Superbike Phillip Island mandatory pit stop remains for 2025 race
2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton completes first Ferrari laps as adoring Tifosi line the streets
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
Josh Brookes finds ride for 2025 Isle of Man TT after FHO split
Josh Brookes, 2024 Isle of Man TT