The new WorldSBK project will be in addition to the Marc VDS Moto2 team, where Lowes currently competes alongside title leader Tony Arbolino, which will continue as a two-rider line-up in 2024.

Lowes, the 2013 World Supersport champion, has taken seven of his ten Moto2 wins with Marc VDS, where he has raced for the last four seasons. His most recent victory was at this year's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Englishman, 32, will now join twin brother Alex (Kawasaki Racing Team) on next year's WorldSBK grid.

“I'm delighted and ready to begin this new adventure in the World Superbike Championship. And it gives me even more pleasure to do it with our great rider, Sam Lowes," said Marc VDS boss Marc van der Straten.

"I’m also very proud to start this new adventure with Ducati, which is undoubtedly the bike to be on in WorldSBK. This opportunity for expansion comes at the perfect time. After 14 years in MotoGP, where the Marc VDS Racing Team has shown great potential, we are ready to face a new challenge.

"We have competed in Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP and MotoE and won three titles. And our commitment to Moto2 remains as strong as ever and I look forward to enjoying a lot more success in the future in a class where our journey on two wheels started. Moto2 has been the platform for us to gain a wealth of experience to continue growing and replicate our achievements in another world-class championship like WorldSBK.



"As this is a long-term project, we'll be aiming to adapt quickly, so that we can get to the front of the pack as quickly as possible. It's also a source of pride to be taking this step with Sam Lowes, a great rider who has shown what he's capable of in Moto2, and who shares our team's values and know-how.

"Finally, counting on Ducati's experience and success completes a package that has everything to be perfect and exciting! I hope the whole Marc VDS family will be as happy as I am and that, as always, we can count on their support!"

Ducati are currently dominating the 2023 WorldSBK title chase with reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, who has won 16 of the 18 races. The factory's sporting director Paolo Ciabatti welcomed Marc VDS to its ranks.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Marc VDS Racing Team in the Ducati family for WorldSBK 2024!" Ciabatti said.

"Marc VDS is one of the most professional and successful structures in the Moto2 World Championship, with three world titles won, and their participation in WorldSBK next year with the highly competitive Panigale V4 R will surely add more value to the whole championship.

"I would like to personally thank, also on behalf of Ducati Corse, Marc Van Der Straten for his trust and commitment to this exciting new racing project together with Ducati."

Marc VDS - which has won the Moto2 title with Tito Rabat (2014), Franco Morbidelli (2017) and Alex Marquez (2019) - is yet to name any of its Moto2 riders for next season, with Arbolino angling for a MotoGP seat.