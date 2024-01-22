The Italian has the unthinkable job of replacing six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea at Kawasaki, but is determined to bring his best to the fore.

Bassani has been superb during his time with the Motocorsa Ducati team, but the expectations will now be significantly increased after making the switch to a full factory seat.

Aided by the experience of team-mate Alex Lowes, Bassani should be jumping aboard a bike that can fight for podiums, although the addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW could see the German brand move ahead of Kawasaki.

With pre-season testing set to begin at Jerez this week, a clear picture of where Bassani and Kawasaki stand should be provided.

Speaking ahead of the test, Bassani said: “The team and Kawasaki worked a lot in the short winter break.

“There has not been such a long break since the end of testing last year and we will start again quite early in the year.

“We have to do a lot, and quickly, to start the new season. For my part, I have to stay calm and focus on the job because it is a new challenge for me.

“A completely different team and a completely different bike. I have to learn a lot in my first year as a factory rider.

“This is not easy because you have to fight in all the races for podiums or victories, but I am here for that. I am ready - and working a lot. I’m really excited to start this new adventure with this special brand.”

Team-mate Lowes is heading into his fifth season as a Kawasaki rider and will be expected to lead the team, at least during the early stages of 2024.

That’s also true in terms of development, with Lowes already eager to find more potential from his ZX-10RR.

Lowes said: “The target is to unlock the potential that I have shown with my pace, so that we can put together a strong and consistent championship.

“The January testing kicks off with a test at Jerez and soon after Portimao. Our target is to work on our used tyre performance as we seemed to drop more than the others during 2023.

“We have plenty of ideas and also new stuff to work through during these test days to give us all the info needed before we head off to Australia.

“It’s always nice to get back with the crew and get back to work. I’ve missed that.”