Nicolo Bulega ‘smiling’ after new lap record at Jerez WorldSBK test, hopes ‘rivals are worried!’

Nicolo Bulega did nothing to halt expectation on day two of the Jerez WorldSBK test, as he shattered the lap record.

Over half a second clear of Jonathan Rea, the Supersport world champion looked very assured as he continued to build towards his rookie season.

“It was a solid test,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com. “We tried something that I liked. The time attack was very good and the pace was good all day with the race tyres.

“I’m happy with the work we’ve done during the first test of the year, and we’ll work hard for the next one.

“The lap time makes me very proud and very happy. The first test was incredible, and I already have a very nice feeling.

“The lap was obviously not easy to do. When I saw a 1’37.8s on my dash, I was smiling!”

Bulega’s flashy lap time came early on in the day, as was the case on day one when he finished over a second clear of Alex Lowes.

But Bulega was quick to highlight that this is just testing, although he hopes his rivals are worried.

Bulega added: “It’s just a test! It doesn’t change anything. I’m still a rookie, I just want to enjoy my first season in WorldSBK.

“I think there’s nothing special at Portimao, just to continue on this way and always getting better with my bike. I feel quite ready.

“Yesterday not too much, but today with the race tyre, I improved a lot and I think we can do well. I hope my rivals are worried! At the moment, I’m not sure, but I hope so!”