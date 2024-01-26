Jonathan Rea ‘felt great straight away, happy with the progress’ at Jerez

The six-time WorldSBK champion was second fastest at the Jerez test, and is feeling confident ahead of Portimao.

Jonathan Rea ‘felt great straight away, happy with the progress’ at Jerez
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK test, 24 January
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK test, 24 January

Jonathan Rea built on an impressive performance at Jerez last November, finishing second behind Nicolo Bulega at the Jerez WorldSBK test.

The former Kawasaki rider is aboard an R1 for the first time in his career but the transition has appeared seamless for Rea.

Although he was over half a second back from Bulega, Rea was a clear second and led Yamaha’s charge ahead of another two day test at Portimao in a few days.

“My feelings with the R1 are really good,” Rea revealed to WorldSBK.com. “Right from the first time I rode the bike back in November last year, I felt comfortable. 

“I could feel the strengths of the bike and some of the areas we needed to work on. This test was more a case of picking up where we left it last November, trying a lot of test items.

“I think we struggled to make so much progress on Day 1 because we were trying so many items on some key areas, but last night, when the guys sat down, they were able to go through all the data and really understood the way forward.

“This morning, I felt great straight away. We’ve done a lot of positive laps, we’ve learnt a lot, and we’re happy with the progress and the findings we have to move onto Portugal.”

Rea hinted at a clear direction already being found, but that testing is always important as it helps to provide ‘concise’ feedback.

“There’s a clear direction that I like, which is good,” added Rea. “Yamaha have been working really hard behind closed doors to move the package forwards and I feel really grateful to be part of that.

“Sometimes it’s hard being a rider because you have to do a lot of laps out there, but you have to be at a very exact rhythm and get really clear and concise feedback.

“These are hard parts we’ll probably start the year with and become our base setup, so feedback’s important.

“Today, I tried my best to give really accurate information because Portimao will be a track we re-confirm some items, re-test some items but we have to be very clear about the package we’ll go to Australia with.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
29 mins ago
F1 2024 driver line-up and completed grid: When does each driver's contract expire?
Sergio Perez is under pressure to keep hold of his Red Bull seat
Sergio Perez is under pressure to keep hold of his Red Bull seat
F1
News
50 mins ago
Damon Hill makes Formula E comparison following Madrid GP announcement
1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill.
1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill.
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Ducati boss outlines the one area in MotoGP with the most room for development
Gigi Dall'Igna, Valencia MotoGP test 28 November
Gigi Dall'Igna, Valencia MotoGP test 28 November
F1
Feature
2 hours ago
Ferrari's big money F1 contracts: The drivers who succeeded and failed
Fernando Alonso alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
Fernando Alonso alongside Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Michael Van Der Mark takes aim at Scott Redding: ‘It’s just disrespectful… Wants to put everything on Instagram to show who’s best’
Michael Van Der Mark, Spanish WorldSBK, 28 October
Michael Van Der Mark, Spanish WorldSBK, 28 October