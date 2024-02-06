GRT Yamaha unveil 2024 WorldSBK livery for Remy Gardner, Dominique Aegerter

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter took the covers of the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK machines ahead of their second season with the team.

Both rookies in 2023, Aegerter narrowly got the better of Gardner who came across from MotoGP following a difficult spell with the Tech 3 KTM outfit.

But the Australian was very impressive during the recent Jerez and Portimao tests, and could be a major player for podiums in 2024.

Speaking about the upcoming season during the GRT Yamaha launch, Gardner said: “We had a positive debut season, we kept progressing each round and understanding each other.

“I am confident we could have a strong 2024 together, we also had some productive test sessions throughout the winter.

“The goal is to stay regularly in the front places and improve every round, with the target of enjoying my career-first WorldSBK podium.”

For Dominique Aagerter, the Phillip Island test prior to the season-opener will be his first time aboard the R1 this year.

Aegerter suffered from illness during the Jerez and Portimao tests and was unable to take part in any of the four days.

Dominique Aegerter

But that has only added to his excitement, with the Swiss rider saying: “I cannot wait to begin the 2024 season! Unfortunately, I was not able to take part at the test we had in January as I’m still recovering from the viral infection, but I am keen to enjoy the first round in Phillip Island.

“Last year we finished the Championship on a high note, the target is to keep improving and fight consistently for the front positions.

“I would like to be on the podium once again during the season and try to win my first WorldSBK race.”