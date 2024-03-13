Jonathan Rea and WorldSBK rivals set for two-day test this week

Every WorldSBK rider will feature at a two-day test in Barcelona this week.

The test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will give Jonathan Rea and co an opportunity to fine-tune their bikes on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 March.

The second round of the WorldSBK season is then on the same track on 22-24 March.

Rea had a nightmare Yamaha debut at Phillip Island in the first round of the championship but the start of the European leg of the year offers fresh hope.

The Australian track had been resurfaced shortly before the WorldSBK round, whereas Barcelona is low grip.

Barcelona is a track that Ducati's Alvaro Bautista traditionally dominates. He has won all six races at this track over the past two years.

Kawasaki usually struggle more in Barcelona.

“Our target for the test is to keep working on both the performance and race pace of the bike, while keeping our grip for longer than we could last year with both front and rear tyres," Alex Lowes said.

For Yamaha and Rea, the crucial goal will be fix their chatter issues this week before the racing resumes.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was blighted by engine issues at Phillip Island, and during a previous Portimao test, so BMW will be keen to address that.

BMW test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith will also be on track.

Test riders Florian Marino (Kawasaki) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) are also in the mix.

Keep an eye on Andrea Iannone at the Barcelona test.

The comeback kid to motorcycle racing after a four-year lay-off, the Go Eleven Ducati rider previously had a reputation as enjoying a low grip surface.