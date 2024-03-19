Andrea Iannone: “I stopped following MotoGP and started following WorldSBK”

Andrea Iannone says he switched his attention to WorldSBK following his ban from MotoGP.

Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Andrea Iannone’s return to world championship racing has been nothing short of brilliant, following a four-year doping ban.

‘The Maniac’ secured a podium in his first WorldSBK race before challenging for P3 in the final race of the season-opener at Phillip Island. 

Iannone then built on the opening round of the year by finishing last week’s Catalunya test fourth fastest. 

The Italian has not lost any of his talent despite being out of the sport for four years, and speaking to WorldSBK.com, Iannone detailed what his time away has been like.

“My four years without racing… in the beginning, it was dramatic,” began Iannone. “It’s difficult to understand and adapt because I lost my whole life.

“When you lose everything, you are a little bit disorientated. It’s like a big crash, but when you have a big crash, maybe you stop for a year. 

“I stopped for four years. It’s tough to explain this situation. I felt a lot of support from my fans, my family, and my friends but it wasn’t easy.

“Especially in the first year, I was a little bit more closed in on myself but, step by step, I started to live a normal life a little bit.

“I stopped following MotoGP and started following WorldSBK. I don’t know why but this is the reality. When I followed some races, I felt like I wanted to be in the races and the battle, and this is why I started talking with Gigi Dall’Igna sometimes. 

“One day, I went to Misano with my father and met him. We spoke a little bit and he said, ‘So, Andrea, you want this, and you think you’re ready?’. I told him I was. I’m back after a long time, I’m really excited for this comeback.

“I’m happy, I live this dream. I won’t recover what I lost; it’s impossible, but in part, I want to try to recover my happiness.”

With less pressure on his shoulders compared to MotoGP, Iannone also uttered similar words to the likes of Alvaro Bautista, Iker Lecuona and Remy Gardner, who also came across following spells in MotoGP, which is to do with the unique atmosphere of the Superbike paddock.

A championship that was very uncompetitive, Iannone believes that has changed in recent years and particularly in 2024.

Iannone said: “WorldSBK is really good, the atmosphere in this paddock is fantastic. I felt a lot of passion for motorsport, for the bike, it’s a really good energy for me.

“All my career, I thought it was the best championship. Now I’m here and want to enjoy it.

“The level is really high because every rider is fast. I think the first 10-12 riders are really fast.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
30 mins ago
Marco Melandri helping Axel Bassani: ‘I have a lot of experience to help him’
Axel Bassani
Axel Bassani
MotoGP
News
47 mins ago
Bezzecchi: Portimao “complicated, demanding, fun” | Di Giannantonio: “top five can be a goal”
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
F1
News
1 hour ago
Esteban Ocon “never scared” of Max Verstappen during karting rivalry
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the FanZone Stage. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and Esteban Ocon (FRA)…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Iannone: “I stopped following MotoGP and started following WorldSBK”
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Joan Mir: ‘More potential’ at Portimao | Luca Marini ‘curious to see how the Honda goes’
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
What Fermin Aldeguer moving to Ducati means for the rest of their MotoGP line-up
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly becomes co-owner of French football club
Pierre Gasly (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Pierre Gasly (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
MotoGP
Feature
3 hours ago
Countdown, slipstream messages to help riders meet MotoGP's tyre pressure rules
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Felipe Massa provides update on lawsuit: “Every possibility to win the case”
Felipe Massa (BRA) FIA Drivers' Commission President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Felipe Massa (BRA) FIA Drivers' Commission President. Formula 1 World…