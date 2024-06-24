Mia Rusthen “still in a coma” but showing “signs that she is so strong”

Latest update on Mia Rusthen provided by her family

Mia Rusthen has been safely transported from Italy to her home country, Norway, where her treatment after a scary crash will continue.

She fell in the first FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship race last week, and was immediately hospitalised.

Over this weekend, Rusthen left Italy, where the crash occurred, her family has confirmed.

A social media post read: “Hello everyone. Here is a short update on Mia: Mia has now been safely transported to Norway.

“Mia receives the best and most competent care at Neurointensive Ullevål, a surgical intensive care unit which is affiliated with the country’s largest trauma centre.

“Mia is still in a coma, but she has stable and good vitals and is showing more and more signs that she is fighting and that she is so strong.

“Thank you so much for all the love and warm wishes to Mia. Love, Mia’s family.”

Last week, her family had said: “Mia is still in a coma, but the doctors here report that she is fortunately out of danger, and she is stable with good vitals.”

