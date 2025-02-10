Garrett Gerloff makes punchy prediction after pulling covers off 2025 Kawasaki

Kawasaki ZX-10RR unveiled

Kawasaki
Kawasaki

The Kawasaki World Superbike Championship team have pulled the covers off their 2025 bike.

The ZX-10RR is the sole green bike on the WSBK grid this season, and Garrett Gerloff is the rider.

Former Yamaha and BMW rider Gerloff is targeting podiums with his third manufacturer.

“After testing and the presentation, I can’t wait for the 2025 season to start,” he said.

“The tests were important, and positive, but I can’t wait to get down to work and race, battling with the other riders.

“Right now, I feel very comfortable with the Ninja ZX-10RR and with the team, but we’ll only know our real potential once we get out and race.

“I’m sure we can fight at the front. I want to thank the team and Kawasaki for all work they’ve done and continue to do to put me in the best possible position.”

Manuel Puccetti said about his rebranded team: “I’m pleased and proud to have presented our 2025 team in front of representatives from Kawasaki Italy, Kawasaki Europe and Kawasaki Japan, as well as our sponsors, confirming our new role as the Akashi manufacturer’s factory Ninja team.

“This is an historic moment for us, and one that brings great responsibility and motivation.

“We have everything we need to be able to fight for the podium in WorldSBK and in WorldSSP where we have a new bike that already showed real potential during testing.”

