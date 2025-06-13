Familiar issues for Toprak Razgatlioglu at Misano WorldSBK: “If we improve grip…”

This weekend’s Misano WorldSBK is following a similar pattern to previous races for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who feels he’s lacking grip after the opening day of running.

Razgatlioglu was fastest in Friday morning’s FP1 session, but was beaten to the top spot by Nicolo Bulega in FP2 when track temperatures reached 45C.

The reigning World Superbike Champion said that things began to become difficult in terms of grip when he took his second new tyre of the afternoon session.

“We started strong and the pace is not so bad,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Misano.

“Nicolo’s [Bulega] pace and my pace is very close.

“In FP2, when I put the new tyre – the second new tyre – I felt it was very strange because there was no grip and I don’t understand why.

“We have one more session to improve the bike. If we improve some grip, I think I’m feeling much better on the bike.”

Razgatlioglu said that if he can improve his bike then he can fight for the win with Bulega, but he also has an eye on Alvaro Bautista who was fourth-fastest on Friday afternoon.

“If we improve my bike I think we are fighting again for the win with Nicolo,” he said.

“Maybe also Alvaro [Bautista] is coming because Alvaro is normally always strong here and if he also improves the bike tomorrow I think he joins this fight.

“I’m waiting for the race, I think everyone is very excited for the race. I’m always trying to do my best.”

Razgatlioglu asserted that he feels the Misano circuit is one that particularly suits the Ducati Panigale V4 R of Bulega and Bautista compared to his BMW M1000 RR.

“I’m focused on myself but also all the Ducatis are working very well at this track – it’s almost a Ducati track here,” he said.

“Also, Ducati electronics and everything is another level, we know.

“But also he’s [Bulega’s] riding very easy, I’m a little bit fighting on the bike because the bike is not like last year and we are always trying to improve track-by-track.”