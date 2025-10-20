Nicolo Bulega responds to “false” claims after Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK clash

Nicolo Bulega has put out a statement responding to the backlash he has received from fans after his clash with Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race at the Spanish WorldSBK that resulted in Razgatlioglu crashing out.

Bulega’s move was certain to cause controversy due to its result and the context of the World Superbike Championship title battle at that specific stage of the weekend.

Razgatlioglu entered the Superpole Race in Jerez needing to finish inside the top seven positions in order to clinch the title a race early. As a result of his DNF and non-score on Sunday morning, Bulega’s victory meant he still had a mathematical chance to win the title in Race 2.

However, the scale of the backlash Bulega received was substantial, with the atmosphere around the parc ferme area after the Superpole Race particularly tense and volatile, as has been shown in videos posted to social media.

It’s the backlash to his move that Bulega has responded to with his statement posted today (20 October), and in particular some of the things Bulega and his entourage were subject to on Sunday in Jerez, as well as some of the allegations made against him regarding the incident with Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race.

“After what happened this weekend [Spanish WorldSBK], I think it's only fair to tell the truth about what really went on – without filters, without interpretations,” Nicolo Bulega’s statement reads.

“This matters a lot to me – for myself, my team, and for Superbike.

“I've read and heard a lot of false things about the contact between me and Toprak [Razgatlioglu] during the Superpole Race.

“The first one, and probably the most serious, is that I did it on purpose.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my strength has always been corner speed - and fairness towards my rivals.

“After an entire season of overtakes and counter-overtakes on the limit, from both sides, mistakes can happen. Maybe if it had happened on another weekend, it wouldn't have caused such a stir.”

Bulega went on to clarify that his move was not made with the intention of making Razgatlioglu crash.

“It was a mistake that, I want to point out, was sanctioned with a long lap penalty, which I served,” his statement continues.

“Basically, a racing incident like many others that happen throughout the season.

“What's really important for me to make clear, though, is that it wasn't an intentional move — and I'm genuinely sorry if from the outside it looked that way.”

Bulega then wanted to clear up the suggestion that he had not apologised to Razgatlioglu for the incident.

“The second thing I've read is that I didn't apologize,” he wrote.

“That's not true either.

“I did, right away in my first interview with TNT. I had no other way to do it, and I took the first opportunity I had.

“Also, anyone who saw me at that moment knows I wasn't happy at all to win knowing that Toprak had crashed.”

Bulega added that he tried to approach Razgatlioglu but was initially denied the chance to apologise in person.

“After the podium, I even asked to speak with him directly to clear things up, but understandably he preferred to wait until after Race 2,” he said.

While Bulega’s statement is mostly a defence of his actions against allegations he insists are false, he also admitted to a mistake, in particular making a ‘thumbs up’ gesture towards the Razgatlioglu fans that had surrounded parc ferme are after the Superpole Race.

He also says that he had to be escorted by police around the paddock for the remainder of the day after the Superpole Race due to the presence of some of the fans.

“There is, however, one mistake I admit: reacting to the provocations of some Turkish fans in the paddock,” his statement reads.

“While they were insulting me, I responded with a thumbs-up.

“That said, I think their reaction was way out of line.

“We're racing motorcycles, fighting for a World Championship, giving everything every single weekend.

"Personal insults and intimidations towards me, my girlfriend, my family, and my team have nothing to do with sport.

“They don't represent the spirit of Superbike, which has always been about mutual respect – even in tense moments.

“Being escorted by the police all day wasn't a good experience, for me or for the people around me.

“But I want to say this clearly: Toprak isn't like that.

“He's a tough rider, a fair rival and many of his fans should take him as an example.

“After Race 2, we spoke briefly while we were still on the bikes, helmets on, full of adrenaline.

“No hard feelings – as it should be between riders.”

Bulega’s statement continued: “In Superbike, and in MotoGP too, the environment is still healthy.

“We don't need ‘ultras’, just people who love this sport for what it truly is: courage, respect, and real competition.

“Thank you to everyone who has written to me and supported me these days.

“See you on track.”

