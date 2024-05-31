2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results

Results from the second and final day of World Superbike testing at Misano.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:32.535s
2Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:33.113s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:33.133s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:33.175s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK1:33.319s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team1:33.411s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:33.458s
8Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team1:33.715s
9Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:33.816s
10Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki1:33.856s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK1:33.866s
12Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing Ducati1:33.876s
13Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:33.929s
14Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati1:33.949s
15Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team1:33.963s
16Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati1:34.187s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK1:34.419s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha1:35.193s
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda1:35.595s
20Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda1:36.884s

After topping the opening day of running, Toprak Razgatlioglu made another strong start to the final day of World Superbike testing in Misano as he led the way.

However, the BMW rider was soon replaced at the head of the leaderboard by Puccetti Kawasaki rider Tito Rabat.

Razgatlioglu regained top spot with another high 1m 33s lap time, this time on his second M 1000 RR machine.

Rain in the morning then halted the on-track action, with WorldSBK bringing forward the lunch break and adding an hour to the afternoon schedule.

Despite the green flags waving for the final afternoon session of the test, weather conditions meant very few riders ventured out on circuit.

Razgatlioglu’s time of 1:33.748s remained the time to beat, with Rabat, Andrea Locatelli, Sam Lowes and Danilo Petrucci the only other riders to set a 1m 33s lap time.

A difficult test for Bautista continued deep into day-two as he suffered another crash, taking his tally to three over the two days.

After the leaderboard being unchanged for hours, Alex Lowes finally set a representative time as he went quickest overall.

The Kawasaki rider went nearly three tenths clear of Razgatlioglu who had held top spot since the early stages.

Bautista crashed for a fourth time late on before setting a time good enough for second behind new leader, Jonathan Rea.

Not to be outdone, Razgatlioglu fired in a sub 1m 33s lap for the second consecutive day to top the test. 

Razgatlioglu then went even faster during the closing seconds as he set the quickest time of the two-day test, setting a new unofficial lap record in the process.

