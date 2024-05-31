2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:32.535s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:33.113s 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:33.133s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:33.175s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK 1:33.319s 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 1:33.411s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:33.458s 8 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 1:33.715s 9 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:33.816s 10 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki 1:33.856s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK 1:33.866s 12 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1:33.876s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:33.929s 14 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati 1:33.949s 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team 1:33.963s 16 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati 1:34.187s 17 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK 1:34.419s 18 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha 1:35.193s 19 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas Mie Honda 1:35.595s 20 Adam Norrodin MAL Petronas Mie Honda 1:36.884s

After topping the opening day of running, Toprak Razgatlioglu made another strong start to the final day of World Superbike testing in Misano as he led the way.

However, the BMW rider was soon replaced at the head of the leaderboard by Puccetti Kawasaki rider Tito Rabat.

Razgatlioglu regained top spot with another high 1m 33s lap time, this time on his second M 1000 RR machine.

Rain in the morning then halted the on-track action, with WorldSBK bringing forward the lunch break and adding an hour to the afternoon schedule.

Despite the green flags waving for the final afternoon session of the test, weather conditions meant very few riders ventured out on circuit.

Razgatlioglu’s time of 1:33.748s remained the time to beat, with Rabat, Andrea Locatelli, Sam Lowes and Danilo Petrucci the only other riders to set a 1m 33s lap time.

A difficult test for Bautista continued deep into day-two as he suffered another crash, taking his tally to three over the two days.

After the leaderboard being unchanged for hours, Alex Lowes finally set a representative time as he went quickest overall.

The Kawasaki rider went nearly three tenths clear of Razgatlioglu who had held top spot since the early stages.

Bautista crashed for a fourth time late on before setting a time good enough for second behind new leader, Jonathan Rea.

Not to be outdone, Razgatlioglu fired in a sub 1m 33s lap for the second consecutive day to top the test.

Razgatlioglu then went even faster during the closing seconds as he set the quickest time of the two-day test, setting a new unofficial lap record in the process.