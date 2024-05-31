2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results
Results from the second and final day of World Superbike testing at Misano.
|2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:32.535s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:33.113s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.133s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.175s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|1:33.319s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|1:33.411s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:33.458s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|1:33.715s
|9
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:33.816s
|10
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|1:33.856s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|1:33.866s
|12
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|1:33.876s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:33.929s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|1:33.949s
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|1:33.963s
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|1:34.187s
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|1:34.419s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|1:35.193s
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|1:35.595s
|20
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|1:36.884s
After topping the opening day of running, Toprak Razgatlioglu made another strong start to the final day of World Superbike testing in Misano as he led the way.
However, the BMW rider was soon replaced at the head of the leaderboard by Puccetti Kawasaki rider Tito Rabat.
Razgatlioglu regained top spot with another high 1m 33s lap time, this time on his second M 1000 RR machine.
Rain in the morning then halted the on-track action, with WorldSBK bringing forward the lunch break and adding an hour to the afternoon schedule.
Despite the green flags waving for the final afternoon session of the test, weather conditions meant very few riders ventured out on circuit.
Razgatlioglu’s time of 1:33.748s remained the time to beat, with Rabat, Andrea Locatelli, Sam Lowes and Danilo Petrucci the only other riders to set a 1m 33s lap time.
A difficult test for Bautista continued deep into day-two as he suffered another crash, taking his tally to three over the two days.
After the leaderboard being unchanged for hours, Alex Lowes finally set a representative time as he went quickest overall.
The Kawasaki rider went nearly three tenths clear of Razgatlioglu who had held top spot since the early stages.
Bautista crashed for a fourth time late on before setting a time good enough for second behind new leader, Jonathan Rea.
Not to be outdone, Razgatlioglu fired in a sub 1m 33s lap for the second consecutive day to top the test.
Razgatlioglu then went even faster during the closing seconds as he set the quickest time of the two-day test, setting a new unofficial lap record in the process.