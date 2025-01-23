Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Full results from the second day of the 2025 Jerez World Superbike test.
It's been a slow start to the second day of the Jerez WorldSBK test, with only nine riders setting times this morning due to rain.
Jonathan Rea is fastest at 13:00, ahead of Yari Montella and Axel Bassani.
There were crashes for both Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff this morning but both riders are reportedly okay.
Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.
2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Thursday | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:54.433
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:54.998
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:55.228
|4
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:55.911
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:55.970
|6
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:56.548
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:56.893
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:57.656
|9
|Borja Gomez
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:58.472
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set