Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

It's been a slow start to the second day of the Jerez WorldSBK test, with only nine riders setting times this morning due to rain.

Jonathan Rea is fastest at 13:00, ahead of Yari Montella and Axel Bassani.

There were crashes for both Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff this morning but both riders are reportedly okay.

Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.