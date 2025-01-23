Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2

Full results from the second day of the 2025 Jerez World Superbike test.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

It's been a slow start to the second day of the Jerez WorldSBK test, with only nine riders setting times this morning due to rain.

Jonathan Rea is fastest at 13:00, ahead of Yari Montella and Axel Bassani.

There were crashes for both Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff this morning but both riders are reportedly okay.

Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.

2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Thursday | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:54.433
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:54.998
3Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:55.228
4Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:55.911
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:55.970
6Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:56.548
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:56.893
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:57.656
9Borja GomezESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:58.472
 Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
 Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
 Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
 Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
 Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
 Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Jack Doohan will get “fair crack” despite Franco Colapinto arrival
Jack Doohan is already under pressure to keep his Alpine seat
F1 News
4m ago
Veteran A-lister of Martin Brundle’s grid walk lands plush role with F1
Gordon Ramsay
MotoGP News
13m ago
Marc Marquez makes ominous “young people” comparison with Lewis Hamilton
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton changes luxury watch brand upon Ferrari arrival
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
Joey Thompson announces new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joey Thompson

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen faster than Lewis Hamilton even with “mediocre” car
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari test
Charles leclerc with Frederic Vasseur
WSBK Results
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 dominator David Alonso wins Colombia’s Sportsman of the Year
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
F1 Feature
2h ago
The biggest takeaway from Lewis Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari F1 test
Lewis Hamilton