2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 2

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike standings after Race 2 in Portimao.

The Italian finished three times second to Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portugal, the Turkish rider moving onto 82 points and to within 29 of the lead.

Danilo Petrucci moves up to third place courtesy of a sixth-place finish in Race 2, while a DNF doesn't drop Andrea Iannone lower than fourth.

Alvaro Bautista moves back up to fifth with a third-place finish in the race, having fallen down the championship order when he crashed out of Race 1 on Saturday with Scott Redding, who leaves Portugal with only one point more than he left Australia with in February.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 in Portimao are below.