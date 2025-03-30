2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 2

2025 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the Portuguese World Superbike.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike standings after Race 2 in Portimao. 

The Italian finished three times second to Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portugal, the Turkish rider moving onto 82 points and to within 29 of the lead.

Danilo Petrucci moves up to third place courtesy of a sixth-place finish in Race 2, while a DNF doesn't drop Andrea Iannone lower than fourth.

Alvaro Bautista moves back up to fifth with a third-place finish in the race, having fallen down the championship order when he crashed out of Race 1 on Saturday with Scott Redding, who leaves Portugal with only one point more than he left Australia with in February.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 in Portimao are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Portuguese Round | Round 2, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R111
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR82
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R60
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R59
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R156
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R44
7Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R31
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R30
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99830
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR26
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R123
13Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99819
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R14
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR11
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R17
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R16
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R2
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11
23Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
25Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
50m ago
Nicolo Bulega “couldn’t do more” in Toprak Razgatlioglu Portimao WorldSBK battle
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Race LIVE!
MotoGP 2025 Americas Grand Prix sprint
WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista improves pace in Portimao WorldSBK Race 2 but “they were faster than yesterday”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller “caught in the chaos”, Pramac “can‘t hide disappointment”
Jack Miller, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Moto3 Results
1h ago
2025 Americas Moto3 - Race Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, COTA, race win, 30 March 2025

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Zak Brown has “got no choice” after “frustration in Oscar Piastri’s camp”
McLaren
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Warm-up Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
4h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto explains China lap 1 spin that he is “not proud of”
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
WSBK Results
5h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Race 2 Result
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
5h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 2
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.