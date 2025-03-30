2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 2
2025 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the Portuguese World Superbike.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike standings after Race 2 in Portimao.
The Italian finished three times second to Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portugal, the Turkish rider moving onto 82 points and to within 29 of the lead.
Danilo Petrucci moves up to third place courtesy of a sixth-place finish in Race 2, while a DNF doesn't drop Andrea Iannone lower than fourth.
Alvaro Bautista moves back up to fifth with a third-place finish in the race, having fallen down the championship order when he crashed out of Race 1 on Saturday with Scott Redding, who leaves Portugal with only one point more than he left Australia with in February.
Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 in Portimao are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Portuguese Round | Round 2, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|111
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|82
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|60
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|59
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|56
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|44
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|31
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|30
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|30
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|26
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|19
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|14
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|11
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1
|23
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|25
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0