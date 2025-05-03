2025 Italian WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.
Alvaro Bautista rebounded from his three crashes on Friday to top FP3 on Saturday morning at Cremona Circuit ahead of Superpole at the Italian WorldSBK.
Bautista was 0.150 seconds clear of Andrea Locatelli in second, while Sam Lowes rounded out the top-three. Nicolo Bulega and Remy Gardner completed the top-five, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was sixth-fastest.
Iker Lecuona, Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone, and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.
There was a crash for Alex Lowes early in the session at turn one. The Bimota rider finished the session in 17th.
Full times from World Superbike FP3 at Cremona Circuit are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.439
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.589
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.603
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.720
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.757
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.758
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.884
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.897
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.913
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.966
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.040
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.283
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.327
|14
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.347
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:29.384
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.401
|17
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.493
|18
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.785
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.796
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.941
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.243
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.335
|23
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.941
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:32.354
- Cremona Circuit WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:27.953 (Nicolo Bulega, 2024)
- Cremona Circuit WorldSBK race lap record: 1:28.289 (Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Superpole Race)