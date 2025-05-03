2025 Italian WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Alvaro Bautista rebounded from his three crashes on Friday to top FP3 on Saturday morning at Cremona Circuit ahead of Superpole at the Italian WorldSBK.

Bautista was 0.150 seconds clear of Andrea Locatelli in second, while Sam Lowes rounded out the top-three. Nicolo Bulega and Remy Gardner completed the top-five, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was sixth-fastest.

Iker Lecuona, Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone, and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.

There was a crash for Alex Lowes early in the session at turn one. The Bimota rider finished the session in 17th.

Full times from World Superbike FP3 at Cremona Circuit are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.439 2 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.589 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.603 4 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.720 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.757 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:28.758 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:28.884 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.897 9 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.913 10 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.966 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.040 12 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:29.283 13 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.327 14 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.347 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:29.384 16 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.401 17 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.493 18 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.785 19 Tito Rabat ESP Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.796 20 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.941 21 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:30.243 22 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.335 23 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.941 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:32.354