2025 Italian WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.

Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista rebounded from his three crashes on Friday to top FP3 on Saturday morning at Cremona Circuit ahead of Superpole at the Italian WorldSBK.

Bautista was 0.150 seconds clear of Andrea Locatelli in second, while Sam Lowes rounded out the top-three. Nicolo Bulega and Remy Gardner completed the top-five, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was sixth-fastest. 

Iker Lecuona, Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Iannone, and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.

There was a crash for Alex Lowes early in the session at turn one. The Bimota rider finished the session in 17th.

Full times from World Superbike FP3 at Cremona Circuit are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP3

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.439
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:28.589
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.603
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.720
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.757
6Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.758
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.884
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.897
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.913
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.966
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.040
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:29.283
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.327
14Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.347
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:29.384
16Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.401
17Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.493
18Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.785
19Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:29.796
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.941
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.243
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.335
23Gabriele RuiuITABmaxDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.941
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:32.354
  • Cremona Circuit WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:27.953 (Nicolo Bulega, 2024)
  • Cremona Circuit WorldSBK race lap record: 1:28.289 (Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Superpole Race)
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

