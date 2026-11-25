Results at 13:00 local time on day one of the November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test.

Garrett Gerloff topped the times at the end of the first morning of running at Jerez. Lap times were in the 1m40s for the top-five, which is a few seconds off the outright pole records, indicative of the damp conditions on track.

Andrea Locatelli finished the morning second-fastest for Yamaha, ahead of Michael van der Mark.

Four Bimotas are on track although none of the transponders are allocated a rider name.

Honda's Somkiat Chantra is absent from the test through injury, but both Jake Dixon and Jonathan Rea featured in the top-five.

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Full WorldSBK results from 13:00 on day one of the Jerez test are below.