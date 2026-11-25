November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Wednesday Results
Full results from Wednesday's running at the two-day November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test as of 13:00 local time.
Results at 13:00 local time on day one of the November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test.
Garrett Gerloff topped the times at the end of the first morning of running at Jerez. Lap times were in the 1m40s for the top-five, which is a few seconds off the outright pole records, indicative of the damp conditions on track.
Andrea Locatelli finished the morning second-fastest for Yamaha, ahead of Michael van der Mark.
Four Bimotas are on track although none of the transponders are allocated a rider name.
Honda's Somkiat Chantra is absent from the test through injury, but both Jake Dixon and Jonathan Rea featured in the top-five.
Full WorldSBK results from 13:00 on day one of the Jerez test are below.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Garrett Gerloff 1
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.477
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.539
|3
|Michael van der Mark 1
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.557
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.619
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.906
|6
|SBK4
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.234
|7
|SBK3
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.447
|8
|SBK1
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.901
|9
|SBK2
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:42.171
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:42.555
|11
|Dirk Geiger
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.191
|12
|Lennox Lehmann
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.883
|13
|David Salvador
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:44.170
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|AS Racing
|Yamaha R9
|1:44.324
|15
|Jaume Masia
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:45.150
|16
|Julius Prellsen
|DEN
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R9
|1:45.827
|17
|Michael van der Mark 2
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:53.410