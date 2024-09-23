Former British Talent Cup star to make BSB debut at Donington

Ex-British Talent Cup rider Corey Tinker will make his BSB debut this weekend with the NP Racing Kawasaki team.

Corey Tinker.
Corey Tinker is set to make his British Superbike Championship debut this weekend with the NP Racing Kawasaki team.

18-year-old Tinker will race both this weekend at Donington and two weeks later at Brands Hatch, replacing Louis Valleley who will sit out the final two rounds of the 2024 BSB season.

Tinker has previous experience in the BSB paddock, having raced the British Talent Cup in the past, before moving onto the European stage in both the European Talent Cup for the Sic58 Squadra Corse and, this year, the ESBK series’ Spanish Superstock Championship.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity and experience of riding in British Superbikes as it has always been a dream of mine and is going to be a step forward in my career,” Tinker told BritishSuperbike.com. “I need to say thank you to the team and Neil for giving me the challenge.”

NP Racing Kawasaki team owner Neil Pearson said: “I am really happy to have Corey [Tinker] join the team and take his first step into the BSB Championship. It's a great opportunity for him and the team in more ways than one.

“There will obviously be no pressure on him this weekend, he just needs to learn the bike and keep improving over the weekend as he gets to grips with the Superbike.”

