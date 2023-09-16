Glenn Irwin enjoyed a race long battle with his PBM teammate Tommy Bridewell, which saw him come out on top in the sprint to open the race action as the Showdown section of the championship got under way at Oulton Park, for round nine of the championship.

Bridewell launched from pole for the third time this season, but it was Irwin who got the best start, the holeshot seeing him fly into the lead.

Paul Bird machines fly away out front

The emotion in the paddock at a meet dedicated to the late Paul Bird poured out onto the track, with the late team boss’s bikes duelling it out in front.

The #2 lead from that start until the last lap when Bridewell made his move - it didn’t last, with Irwin immediately back in front. At the chicane Bridewell was close, too close, and to prevent contact hit the brakes and shot up the run off at the side of the track.

Exiting Shell Oils, that left Irwin clear to win. The race was run as a tribute to Paul Bird and his winning mentality and instantly the Northern Irish rider addressed the crowd pointing at the sky, dedicating the win to his former boss.

Behind Lee Jackson and Leon Haslam had taken advantage of the slow cat and mouse game ahead and reeled in the duo.

As they neared, the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki rider saw his opportunity to take and drop Haslam, forcing himself into a lead three - side by side on track.

Jackson, who started eighth, kept Irwin honest to the line, finishing second and picking up some silverware on his birthday. Haslam completed the podium on his Rokit BMW Motorrad entry after Bridewell rejoined in fourth.

Josh Brookes caught and passed Kyle Ryde, who at one point was in a chasing trio with Haslam and Jackson, to claim a distant fifth for FHO Racing.

Ryde had to settle for sixth as bike issues played a part, leading to a lack of feeling, but was the only LAMI OMG Yamaha to finish the race - his teammate Ryan Vickers was shown the black flag for not taking his penalty for a jump start.

Christian Iddon was next in line to hunt down Ryde but needed a few more laps. Right behind at the chequered flag, he placed seventh for Oxford Products Ducati.

Jason O’Halloran made little progress in the race. Initially the McAMS Yamaha rider went backwards, then gained a place along with all those behind him when Vickers was forced to exit, finishing a laclustre eighth after struggling to feel in control of the bike enough to push to the limit.

It was a different story behind, with both Peter Hickman on the second FHO entry and Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) making up for their qualifying woes to finish inside the top ten, gaining the most places-nine each.

Max Cook was in the same group on track vying for position, bringing the second Cheshire Mouldings bike home in eleventh.

Davey Todd’s ride at Synetiq BMW brought him his best finish of the season in twelfth.

The remianing points on offer went to Bradley Perie (Lee Hardy Racing Honda) in 13th after surviving an early save, Tom Neave in 14th for Honda Racing UK and his teammate Franco Bourne in 15th.

British Superbikes Round Nine - Oulton Park- Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 18m 59.005s 2 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +0.390s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +1.085s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +2.148s 5 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +5.975s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +6.215s 7 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +6.746s 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +10.169s 9 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +20.237s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing +20.277s 11 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +20.748s 12 Davey Todd GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +21.119s 13 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +21.233s 14 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +22.251s 15 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK +24.675s 16 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +34.228s 17 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda +44.730s 18 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing Kawasaki +44.841s 19 Michael Dunlop GBR Hawk Racing +44.971s 20 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 21 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha DNF 22 Luke Stapleford GBR McAMS Yamaha DNF 23 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha DNF 24 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW DNF 25 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki DNF

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 33.620s (2022)

2023 At Oulton Park(Round Two)

Pole:Josh Brookes (2nd Leon Haslam 3rd Storm Stacey)

Race One:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Leon Haslam

3: Glenn irwin

Race Two:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

Race Three:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Leon Haslam

3: Kyle Ryde



2022 at Oulton Park

Round Two - Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Josh Brookes, 3rd Rory Skinner)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Rory Skinner

3:Kyle Ryde

Race Two:

1:Bradley Ray

2: Lee Jackson

3: Leon Haslam

Race Three:

1: Lee Jackson

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Bradley Ray

Round Nine (Showdown)

Pole: Bradley Ray (2nd Tommy Bridewell, 3rd Jason O’Halloran)

Race One:

1: Bradley Ray

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race Two:

1: Lee Jackson

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Bradley Ray

Race Three:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Lee Jackson

Last Round (Cadwell Park)

Pole: Ryan Vickers (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Glenn irwin)

Race One:

1: Glenn irwin

2: Kyle Ryde

3: Ryan Vickers

Race Two:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Kyle Ryde

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

Crashes and Injuries and replacements

Storm Stacey got a huge start but slipped out of contention at Lodge at the end of the first lap.

Luke Mossey was forced to retire with Jack Kennedy exiting soon after. Luke Stapleford (in at McAMS Yamaha) also crashed out of contention, while Louis Valleley pulled into the pits.

Davey Todd is in at Synetiq BMW for the weekend,replacing the still recovering Danny Buchan.

Brayden Elliott (18th) made his race debut with DAO Kawasaki, taking over after Dean Harrison’s departure.

Michael Dunlop (19th) answered the call to join Hawk Racing, in place of Josh Owens, who is out of action with a broken wrist and fingers.



Where does that leave the championship?

With one result Irwin halved his championship deficit dropping the gap from 14.5 at the start of the weekend to 7.5 after his win.

The momentum he enjoys sees him pull ever closer, but Bridewell retained his overall lead by ensuring he finished after his excursion, on 321 points.

The rest of the hopefuls saw their title hopes fade further, with Ryde fading again, so a larger 55 points away from his target,. O’Halloran remains an even more distant fourth, 62.5 away from Irwin.

Haslam is at least heading in the right direction as he remains fifth on 247, with Jackson sixth overall with a total of 238.5.